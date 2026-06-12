ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1d

There's a single reason the Senator doesn't want Chinese cars in Michigan, and it's got nothing to do with data collection. If China wanted to collect the data she listed, they'd do it with the folks they already have on the ground or with satellites. She's talking nonsense to hide from the one single simple fact, to whit...

Chinese cars make the crap coming out of Detroit look like a joke, and they cost about half as much. If they let Chinese cars into America, American auto manufacturing evaporates. It's already a dead man walking. There's a reason Farley (Ford's CEO) doesn't want to send his Xiaomi SU7 back to China.

(Michigander living in Wuhan for the last 15 years.)

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Yuzu Xu's avatar
Yuzu Xu
1d

Data collection is the cover story. The supply chain that makes a 9,998 yuan robot at 40% margin is the same one building the 25K dollar EV. That is what cannot be banned.

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