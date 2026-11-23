Government is slow, bureaucratic, and maddeningly inefficient. But what if AI agents could do away with much of the paperwork, backlogs, and administrative nonsense? What if you could get a building permit in minutes, or have an AI agent handle everything involved in moving house, from updating your legal address to changing your utilities?

Luukas Ilves is the co-founder of The Agentic State, former government CIO of Estonia, and former adviser to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister. He’s spent much of his career thinking about how governments use technology, and he’s surprisingly optimistic about what AI could make possible.

We discuss:

The coming flood of AI-generated paperwork: As AI makes filing FOIA requests, grant applications, and permits easier, governments risk being overwhelmed. Why the answer isn’t more CAPTCHAs and red tape, but redesigning public services around agents.

A government that works in minutes, not months: How AI could transform everything from NYC’s notoriously slow sidewalk café approvals to building permits, licenses, and routine government transactions.

Why ordinary citizens could shape AI’s future for the better: For the first time, citizens equipped with coding agents may have better technology than the governments serving them. Getting public-spirited people using AI matters as much as worrying about its misuse.

What Ukraine, Estonia, and Singapore are getting right: From Ukraine’s Diia chatbot to Singapore’s vibe-coding civil servants and Estonia’s AI-powered procurement tools. Why the bigger challenge is helping governments learn from one another.

Building the agentic state: Why successful government reform needs experienced civil servants alongside AI-savvy outsiders, and Luukas’s vision for a shared playbook that could make good government technology easier to build and replicate. Listen now on your favorite podcast app .

The Vision of the Agentic State

Jordan Schneider: Why don’t you introduce yourself?

Luukas: I’ve spent most of my adult life at the intersection of government and technology. There are two kinds of government technologists: technologists who get dragged into government, and government people who get dragged into technology. I’m the latter. At heart, I’m a political scientist and an economist, but I spent most of my working life in Estonia, known as one of the most digital governments in the world, so I gravitated toward tech. I was Estonia’s government CIO for some years. After leaving public service there, I had the privilege of working with the Ukrainian government on how it uses technology.

The Agentic State was born last year, when some very smart people and I looked at the capabilities agents bring to the table and asked how they fundamentally change, or could change, the nature of government. We wrote a vision paper drawing on about 25 of the world’s top government technologists and assembled their thinking into a vision for reimagining government. Now we’re figuring out how to make that a worldwide reality.

Jordan: What is the agentic state? What should we be aiming for?

Luukas: Look at what agents are good at, which is a lot of cognitive work and workflows. There is a very strong overlap with the work government does. The obvious point is that government is slow, episodic and ineffective at many of these tasks today, so we should expect agents to make it much better.

That’s one side: how government can use agents. The other side is that the rest of society, an increasing share of individuals and companies, is quite AI-pilled and doing really cool things. Even if government isn’t the fast mover, how does it respond, in terms of its infrastructure and data, to everyone else using this? How does it help people who use ChatGPT and Claude to sort out the parts of their lives that involve public services, government rules and government reporting?

Jordan: Even if you don’t want it, it’s coming for you. I submitted one FOIA request in seven years, then five in two weeks, because I came up with ideas and thought it would be fun. The same goes for any legal activity. As intelligence and work get cheaper, an onslaught of demands is going to hit governments. If they don’t change how they do things, they’ll be even more overwhelmed than they are now.

Luukas: That’s absolutely right. When we started, we put out a positive vision. That’s attractive to the subset of governments actively asking how to do a better job, with a decent grasp of their outcomes and a real interest in leveraging tech. Unfortunately, that’s a small portion of the world’s governments.

A much larger portion is starting to confront what’s being called agentic flooding. Citizens are lodging FOIA requests and grant applications in unprecedented numbers. Today, that’s mostly humans in the loop using LLMs to prepare and submit material, but increasingly it will be agents interacting natively with government services. That’s the push factor: even if you never read our vision paper, you’re forced to think about what your infrastructure and rules look like.

What’s at stake is a very counterproductive reaction that many governments will consider: “Oh gosh, all these inbound agents are terrible. If we’re being flooded, let’s raise the levees and dam the inputs.” More CAPTCHAs, in-person requirements, declarations that you haven’t used LLMs. That’s a possible path, but a tragic one. It would mean government looking at legitimate user needs, at people reacting to broken services, and saying, “Stop, I don’t want that.” What we’re about is giving governments the understanding, and ultimately the rails, to respond to flooding positively: redesigning their services and using agents themselves to get better outcomes.

Jordan: Let’s paint the vision. What’s the beautiful future we can expect by 2031?

Luukas: Five years out, in the governments that figure this out, a few things happen. At the level of the individual user, which is how we break it down in the vision paper, the services you want are basically instantaneous. There’s no reason that almost any public service couldn’t be done end to end in a minute, with all the discretionary questions blended in. I don’t just mean easy things like changing your address. I mean complex ones, like a building permit or a complicated license.

One step up is government’s capacity to do new things. Say a newly elected mayor, governor or president needs to deploy new services, or there’s an unexpected crisis: God forbid you’re invaded like Ukraine, or hit by a natural disaster. Can you put out new services, or completely reimagine existing ones, in a day? That’s technologically feasible.

Ultimately, this should lead to people actually being satisfied with what their government does, which feeds legitimacy. And, frankly, to most of what government does being automated. I think that’s fundamentally a public good, for two reasons. First, it makes everything more efficient. Second, the big constraint most countries face in the public sector isn’t “we need to fire all the bureaucrats because they’re expensive.” It’s that we’re running out of the human labor we rely on to provide public services. Across much of the rich world, the average age of doctors (civil servants in many countries), teachers and back-office staff is over 50. Much of the OECD faces massive waves of retirement. The bigger question isn’t whether we’ll have armies of unemployed civil servants; it’s whether automation can keep up with retirement and let us maintain a basic level of public service.

Then there are sector-specific outcomes, from more efficient taxation to better schools. In every domain of government, there’s a story about how agents can make it better. We’re not Pollyannas who think they inevitably will; the risks and downsides are real. But the natural tendency in government is to see risks and downsides more clearly than the upside. So there needs to be a counterweight: target architectures and a path toward what good looks like. That’s what we’re trying to sketch.

How AI Could Fix NYC’s Sidewalk Café Backlog

Jordan: We’re going to have a positive-vision conversation, and maybe bring in downside mitigations at the end.

The New York City Comptroller just put out a report on the 18-month backlog restaurant owners face to open outdoor dining. During COVID, anyone could do whatever they wanted. Then the City Council put in a process, and that process now takes a year and a half from first application to approval. Some of that is, quote unquote, representative or participatory democracy, like getting clearance from the community board. But eight of the nine steps are things like: fill out the form, fill it out wrong, produce a 3D rendering, submit the rendering wrong. Are we really going to make every restaurant owner a 3D CAD person? None of that requires human beings going places, and it could all be more efficient.

Immigration is another example. Visas are inputs in, inputs out. We have decades of data on what predicts overstays and whether applicants have enough money to support themselves. Visa backlogs seem totally automatable to me. There’s an enormous swath of what people expect from government that could go from 10 months to three hours before you hit the democratic quagmire where elected officials need to weigh in.

Luukas: Fully agree. Let’s pick apart the sidewalk café approval process. I’ll praise the Comptroller’s report; they did a very nice visualization of every step.

What’s interesting about a sidewalk café approval or a visa is that there are discretionary steps. Some digital government services are purely deterministic, and Estonia and Singapore have already automated those. You can bang your head against the wall and ask why New York hasn’t figured it out. But a sidewalk café approval wouldn’t be automated even in Estonia today. The inputs are unstructured and non-deterministic: pictures of the sidewalk, risk assessments.

Look at the workflow, though, and it’s easy to see how most of it could be an agentic flow. Internal review involves deterministic checks and some judgment calls. For those, you define what you’re judging, define the risks, and build small probabilistic assessment components around each one. Good doesn’t mean 100% of applications processed instantly. It means the 90 or 95% that are compliant get processed quickly.

Before that, a large part of the work is assembling the data. An agent could do that for you. If you’re a small-business owner, most of the information you need is probably sitting in your email, and the rest is in licenses you could pull from public sources. The DOT could have an agent review your documents before you press submit. So when you hit submit, you know your application is complete. You won’t hear back in two weeks that you’re missing some paper.

For everything the government reviews itself, the compliance checks and so on, the happy path should take minutes. Exceptions and edge cases go to a person who reviews them the same day, so even those take a day or two.

Then there’s the part that will always have friction, and should: public review. Fair enough. You want the community to weigh in and to have time to work through it. Even there, agents help. They can identify the affected people and make sure notifications actually reach them. Give residents the 3D render, a VR walkthrough of what’s being built, the ability to chat with the plans. You won’t compress a 40-day community board review into a day, but maybe you get it to 20. That’s the only real inherent latency; everything else should take minutes.

That should also mean your license fee isn’t $1,000, as it is now. The objective cost, once the system is set up, is maybe $100. And it shouldn’t be a four-year license that sends you through the whole process again. A license is ultimately an entry in a database recording a legal status and its constituent conditions. If you start failing one of those conditions, doing something unsafe, that should trigger a notification immediately, not wait for a four-year review. And if the data has shown a green light for four years, you should just get a notification that you’ve successfully operated for four years. Keep going.

A lot of processes need this kind of redesign. At the meta level, agents can help with the redesign itself, because they can stitch together the pieces of very complex workflows. Human work has also gotten much cheaper. A couple of governments are now pushing vibe coding to their entire workforces. That takes work, because you have to handle security and governance review. Singapore has a platform that lets civil servants vibe-code applications with the IT standards and the APIs for its data and identity platforms built in. Security and governance review are still human-in-the-loop, but they plan to automate them.

Public-sector IT has been complex partly because a process owner assumes anything technical must be handed off and procured from a software provider. Now it becomes an integral part of running your service. What I’d hope for the café approval process is that, apart from the democratic function of everyone being happy with their sidewalks, which is always politically tough, all the other brain damage flows away.

Citizens Can Shape What Goes Right

Jordan: Annie Lowrey recently published a book called The Time Tax: How the Government Wastes Our Time — and How to Fix It. Her thesis is basically that, at least in the U.S., the things there’s political will to do fast and efficiently are already done fast and efficiently. You get signed up for Medicare automatically. Medicaid, for poor people? “Let’s slow down. Let’s add work requirements. Let’s ask obnoxious questions about when you conceived your child.” That pain is built into the system on purpose.

I’m curious for your take, Luukas. Some friction exists not because bureaucracy is sclerotic and gets worse over time, but because politicians have decided they want access to these goods and services to be harder than something that showers down upon you beautifully, like paying your taxes in Estonia.

Luukas: Both things are true. A whole bunch of countries generally don’t impose friction to gate access to public services; it’s honestly not part of how they do things. And this isn’t uniquely American, but in many countries there are benefits that would be underfunded by orders of magnitude if everyone eligible actually claimed them.

In Estonia, and I don’t think this is unique to Estonia, most public benefits come with an explicit mandate for the program’s “product owner” to make sure everyone eligible actually receives it. Over time, that produces a new equilibrium. If you proactively reach 95% of eligible people, you think very differently about funding and eligibility thresholds. So yes, the U.S. is at a suboptimal equilibrium. Part of that is political will. But let’s not kid ourselves: the broken-bureaucracy friction is also part of it.

I won’t claim we just sprinkle technological pixie dust and it all goes away. It doesn’t. What is changing is the unit economics of a lot of these problems. If you have friction from political and procedural reasons, compounded by the friction of tech you can’t procure, and processes people get stuck in, some of those compounding factors come out. That helps.

What’s really interesting in the U.S. is that for the last decade or two, it hasn’t been a leader in using technology for public services. In the middle of the last decade, when I was at the Estonian government looking at what we could do with some U.S. states, the picture was pretty sad from an Estonian perspective. It’s different today, for a couple of reasons.

First, there’s now a discrete political agenda around state capacity. Sometimes it’s a bit destructive, but it’s often quite constructive, and especially at the state and local level it’s often bipartisan. Left- and right-leaning think tanks and politicians are seriously thinking about changing how things work on both the tech and process sides.

Second, the U.S. economy is moving so quickly on AI, and the average American enterprise is so much more AI-pilled than in most of the world, maybe bar China, that there’s a spillover effect. My conversations with IT and AI leaders in U.S. state and local government are more mature and interesting than in much of the rest of the world. They’re deploying real tech and pushing out real tooling, which means more teams that can build faster. It’s an iterative game: teams that build good things get positive feedback, and politicians like it. There’s an optimistic story here. I’m sure we could already write the post-mortem on how it goes wrong, but we have to shift the trajectory toward the positive outcomes.

Jordan: Luukas, given the ratio of guests who want to tell the optimistic story versus the pessimistic one, I get this maybe twice a year. It’s so fun that this is your bias.

I agree that voter demand and voter tolerance change once people see this in their personal lives and in the companies they interact with. Pre-AI, from a frictionlessness perspective, maybe Amazon gave you an eight, your local bank a five, and your government a two. If your bank becomes a 10 and your consumer apps become a 25, that two starts feeling much worse and less acceptable. Today we’re still within an order of magnitude: the pain of filling out forms for my local school isn’t that different from dealing with a financial institution.

I like the story that, as the Overton window of how smooth and delightful systems can be shifts with an AI-pilled private sector, there’s a demand function. There’s also a comfort factor: when governments see this everywhere else, they think, “Maybe it’s not all made-up probabilistic stuff.” And on skills: the more people are vibe coding at home, the less you need to hire 10,000 software engineers. You can hire two. It’s easier to get the skill set you need to start implementing.

Luukas: Agreed. I’d add one dynamic. If the result of not figuring this out is going to be a push factor, consider that for the first time, the technology at citizens’ disposal can exceed the technology available to governments, at least the ones that haven’t figured it out. Put an individual or small team with Claude Code or Codex next to someone in government without a coding agent, and you’ll get better civic tech from the citizen.

One of the many ways this can go wrong is citizens building things. That sounds cool until you reach a point where a whole set of public functions has a kind of shadow, alternate government saying, “This is better, use us.” Either that amps up dissatisfaction even more, or, depending on who puts it up, it becomes a massive problem. It could be a white-hat citizen.

Several countries already have copycat versions of America.gov, which, by the way, everyone I speak to praises. It isn’t super fancy technologically, but aggregating information across a whole bunch of federal, state and local websites is a genuinely good service and a really good start. In a bunch of countries, someone outside government, frustrated that they don’t have an America.gov, has just put up their own copycat version.

I’m going to pause for a sec, because one of my kids is trying to break in.

Jordan: Is this the one who vibe-coded Minecraft?

Luukas: Yes, this is the one who does Minecraft with me.

Luukas: Back to citizens vibe-coding their own stuff.

Jordan: Making your own America.gov.

Luukas: Right. I’m not going to say it’ll turn out well. To your point about why I’m an optimist: it’s not that I’ve analytically concluded everything will be all right. It’s that among the many possible futures, both narrowly for how government functions and broadly for what AI does to society, we at least have to sketch what could go right and try to pull the trajectory that way.

There’s a specific point here about what most of us can and can’t do. Some of your guests and listeners might be in a position to do something about AGI: they’re at labs, or they’re regulators in the U.S. government. But most humans won’t have much material impact on the things that could go wrong. They can have a much more material impact on the things that could go right.

One problem with how both government and humanity discuss AI is that we’re very pilled on the nature of the AI and not talking much about who is using it. Maybe at some point AGI uses itself and that becomes irrelevant. But today, the intent and nature of the actor matter as much as the character of the technology. All the baddies (the cyber baddies, the people who want to wage war, the people who want to hack your psychology and sell you something) are pretty AI-pilled. If the people with public purposes, in government, health, education and civil society, the ones actually optimizing for humane outcomes, are much less AI-pilled, what hope do we have of getting positive outcomes? Getting those people and institutions using the tech won’t guarantee a good outcome, but it bends the curve of possibilities toward better ones.

Jordan: It’s a beautiful little vision. What do your retiring civil servants do before they leave? They automate themselves, and leave their brains in the civic fabric of their city, state or country.

Luukas: I’m sure Elon’s gonna give them Neuralinks in the U.S. federal government pretty soon, right?

But seriously, if we’re AGI-pilled for a moment: as AI does more, domains that are formally verifiable or legible to the AI get automated faster. Unfortunately, what government does is among the hardest to make formally verifiable and to automate, because it’s super complex, with overlapping and competing mandates and complex workflows. I can certainly imagine a world where AI is really good at marketing and cyber and crappy at systems-level health outcomes and ethical judicial decisions. Let’s see if we can do the cognitive labor to make ethical judicial decisions, population-level public health and political legitimacy also work with the algorithms as AI shifts into whatever comes next, transformative AI or AGI.

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Getting Governments to Learn from Each Other

Jordan: Let’s do some case studies. How does this actually get manifested?

Luukas: Totally. This isn’t sci-fi, and we’ve been talking in the abstract.

First, Ukraine. In 2019, it launched a really great citizen app, Diia, for a lot of public services. By the full-scale invasion in 2022, more than half the adult population was using it, so the government has a channel to reach people. Last year, it layered a chatbot onto the app, not too different from America.gov, and then quickly started adding more agentic features.

The plumbing still matters. In the background, Ukraine has a data layer and an identity layer, so a logged-in user can query all of their data through the chatbot. You can now get all sorts of certificates in Diia just by stating what you want. The first transactional service is paying traffic fines, and there’s a backlog of others. Transactions need more complex guardrails, but the idea is that you state your problem and desired outcome, chat with the service, and the transaction happens in the course of a conversation. A bunch of governments are building user assistants like this. It’s a different UX paradigm.

There’s an interesting parallel path: maybe government doesn’t need to build the app. Maybe I’m sitting in Claude or ChatGPT and connect to the government through an MCP server. Estonia is looking at this, and other jurisdictions are doing it too: Delaware for companies, Germany for businesses. The question is whether I can link my agent’s machine identity to my legal identity in government systems. If I want my agent to change my address or file my taxes, it can just do that through an MCP server, and the government knows it’s a bot acting legally as my representative.

This gets really interesting when you combine public and private services around a life event. Take moving. Most of the friction has nothing to do with government. It’s the logistics: canceling power, water and other subscriptions at the old address, signing up at the new one, moving everything else tied to your address. But there’s some government stuff too: updating your legal address, maybe changing your kids’ school. You can hand that whole complex journey to an agent, with the government interactions as pieces of it. The journey Estonia is thinking about is how public and private services can stitch together so the whole thing flows for the end user.

Beyond individuals, there’s a lot on the business side. Individuals file taxes once a year, but a small business has payroll and other monthly reporting. If the agent running your AI-native company can do that reporting natively, it saves a lot of time.

We’ve talked about Singapore, which is probably in the lead on getting civil servants to vibe code, and that’s really changing what products look like. Across the world, teams are putting out new capabilities in very short order. I’ve seen this firsthand. I was back on the Estonian Prime Minister’s AI team for a bit this year, and we had a framework procurement for AI skilling. It was going to be a very complex procedure, with tenderers filling in Excel sheets. I said, “Wait a minute, we can vibe-code a little online tool for this.” We did it in a week, and everyone was super happy. Now, every time we procure a batch of AI trainings, it takes 24 hours end to end, and the bureaucracy takes care of itself.

These stories are starting to emerge. The tricky part won’t be individual cases. It’ll be horizontal scaling. A playbook will develop among the fast movers over the next couple of years. Estonia learns how to do something, Ukraine figures something out; that’s nice, but how do we make lateral knowledge transfer work? That’s been the big failure of technology in government.

In most sectors, when one market actor figures something out, the others pick it up. Take something slow and regulated, like banking. The people who build bank information systems all meet at global conferences and constantly watch each other. Plus it’s competitive: a bank that finds something more efficient or customer-friendly gains a big advantage. Governments don’t talk to each other like that, and with a few edge cases, they don’t compete. So you need other ways to make that learning happen. That’s the design question our little baby foundation is trying to solve: not just what each government should do, but how to get governments learning from each other and doing this together.

Jordan: I have a crazy example for you. A Chinese blogger showed up in Iran about a month ago and commissioned a piece on the Iranian consumer digital ecosystem. Iran has its own Amazon, its own Uber, its own Snapchat. The whole e-commerce architecture was learned and brought over by entrepreneurs. There’s no Amazon in Iran, so there’s a blank space, but they know the playbook and implement it in their own context. You don’t have that when you’re Mississippi and Minnesota does something, or you’re Estonia and you see Portugal do something, or, probably, the other direction.

Luukas: You have it, but in the most inefficient form of knowledge transfer: everyone goes to conferences and shows slide decks of their use cases. They get inspired and think, “That’s cool, maybe we should do that,” and maybe two years later they do something. At a very basic level, it exists. But it’s not the intense, competitive, let’s-copy-each-other’s-software-and-frameworks dynamic you see in some sectors. That’s a tricky design challenge. I don’t think we’ll fundamentally upend that dynamic, but why not try?

Jordan: Three years ago, if you saw an idea at a conference and wanted to do it, you needed to hire three people, and it was a lot of pain. Maybe not today, but six months or two years from now, you see the idea on the slide, press a button, the AI tells you whether it’s legal, and you run the pilot and make it happen.

Luukas: The big shift, which isn’t government-specific, is that code is no longer the expensive bottleneck. But that just moves the bottleneck. The ability to formally define your processes, understand the underlying business and do the evals all become bottlenecks.

There’s an argument that government is missing a Hugging Face-like function that we may need to build. I say very deliberately: for government, not for government IT. The object of analysis isn’t how government does tech; it’s the underlying government process. If you can model that process, asking agents to instantiate it has become trivial, or at least much easier.

Pieces of this exist. The work on machine-readable law is one chunk. But law is only part of how government works. What governments are less good at drawing on is all the raw, messy, unstructured data floating around every large organization. A lot of the efficiency comes from letting AI loose at a fairly low level on your operational data and asking how you could do things differently. I don’t think we know yet what the right picture of shared evals and data looks like.

What makes this an interesting design space is that, unlike enterprises, governments have an openness mandate. At a purely legal-design level, what governments do should be specified publicly. A company has good commercial reasons not to open-source everything, or go fully open kimono on its workflows, who’s responsible for what, and its internal quality benchmarks. That’s its secret sauce. It’s government’s sauce too, but it not only shouldn’t be secret; it should be public.

We’ve had the idea of putting government’s codebase in the open for a while, and we’ve discovered that code is a very small part of how government works. But the broader metadata, the evals, the data of government (everything that isn’t individuals’ personal data) could be out there, copyable and learnable. And as more of the work itself becomes instantiated in code, because agents do what used to be human labor, having the code out there becomes more valuable too.

We’re all still figuring out this design space. But if you think about the types of data that would let you construct very complex, abstract government work as a data construct, call them agents or whatever follows agents, the fundamental conditions for that to work are there. There’ll be a lot of trial and error. You can start with workflows that are inherently similar between government and enterprise. A lot of government back-office work, like payroll and personnel processing, is no different from an enterprise’s, and there’s no good reason a government payroll or personnel platform shouldn’t be as good.

Then there’s handling edge cases. A typical pre-agentic payroll system is a relational database. The deterministic stuff is automated, but edge cases and their resolution still take a lot of people, and in government that work is fractured across silos. We’ll have software trying to work as a single platform where government has had many internal silos, and that’ll be an organizational challenge.

The honest takeaway is that there are many hypotheses about what will work, and we don’t yet know which one has asymmetric leverage. That’s the search the field has to do, and what we’re trying to do as a foundation: figure out which of the many candidate playbooks is actually high-leverage.

We know by now what the pre-AI digital government playbook is. Estonia and Singapore had to figure it out slowly, by trial and error; it took Estonia 10 to 15 years to get really good at using tech in government. But if you became government CIO or digital minister of a country, or of a state in a large federal system, at the end of the last decade, you could say: “We’ll take some Singapore, some Estonia, some of what the UK did, refresh it a bit and fit it to our system.” And you could tell your governor or prime minister, with a fairly high degree of confidence: “Give me a couple of years of runway, money and political capital, and I’ll deliver concrete results. I roughly know what they’ll be.”

That’s what happened in Ukraine. Mykhailo Fedorov, the digital minister, took some Estonia, some UK, some things he invented himself, and did amazing things in two years. [Brief interruption from Luukas’s son.] Or Greece: Kyriakos Pierrakakis, a brilliant guy, came into government with the conservatives in 2019 with a very concrete plan. On day one, he knew which agency he wanted to start and which reforms were needed. Greece went from a basket case on administrative quality to, not the best in Europe, but the top quartile, or certainly the upper half, on every digitization metric and many administrative-quality metrics, within three or four years. That’s one political mandate.

So in pre-agentic digital government, the playbook exists. A newly elected politician can know what to do. That doesn’t make it trivial, because entrenched interests can get in the way, but it’s not a mystery. With agentic government, it’s still a mystery. We have lots of ideas, and if you go in saying, “We’ll do a lot of vibe coding, we’re smart people, we’ll do good stuff,” you probably will. But could I tell you the return on investment or the user-satisfaction outcomes? Not yet. That’s what we hopefully figure out collectively over the next couple of years.

That’s why the natural experiments matter: what Estonia is doing, what Ukraine is doing, but also what Mississippi is doing. Random example, but Mississippi is doing really cool stuff. I think they’re the first to deploy a whole bunch of agents with good governance; we’ve been talking with them about the governance a bit. You’ll have these natural experiments all over the world: in the U.S., in the usual suspects, and in middle-income countries that haven’t been good at this before. A few years from now, hopefully we can say: here’s what works, and here’s the playbook.

[Wilfred returns]

Jordan: Wilfred, I hear you were making video games recently. What kind?

Wilfred: Minecraft. But it’s not good at all. There are no monsters, and you can’t get TNT. So we need to make it better.

Jordan: Why didn’t you tell it to put in monsters?

Luukas: Daddy hasn’t let him. That’s the total truth. [To Wilfred] I’ll make you a deal: if you let me finish this call, tomorrow we’ll put monsters into Minecraft.

From Vibe Coding to 10x Civil Servants

Jordan: Luukas, what are the calls to action? What does the world need to do to make the agentic state broadly, and the Agentic State nonprofit in particular, a success?

Luukas: The very broad call to action is just to start doing this stuff. Whatever government function you’re in, pull yourself out of the usual equilibrium of caution on tech and go build something. YOLO something. If you head an agency, get agentic coding licenses for your team and start building products.

One thing we did with some U.S. states was create a skill that lets a product team building an agent run the governance review itself. AI can help clear blockers that previously stood in the way of launching quickly.

At a more systemic level, central IT functions will have to evolve. Security is a really big issue right now, and it’s ultimately a push factor: assume your existing tech stack is going to get broken and hacked, so you’ll have to move to a much more agile stance anyway. What software looks like on the other side of all the agent-driven cyberattacks we’re going to have is a whole other rabbit hole. Governments will be dragged into it kicking and screaming, but it will force everyone to be more agile on the tech side.

Here’s the hard part. The hard part isn’t the tech estate. The canonical finding across all sectors is that two-thirds to three-quarters of the work is process re-engineering and organizational change. That’s hard for government. So the real work won’t be done by technologists or individual teams. It’ll fall to business owners and, ultimately, the finance function.

With a couple of countries used to thinking at the portfolio level, we’ve looked across the entire service portfolio and asked where recurring workflows cut across silos, and where systematically deployed agents would most change outcomes. It’s still a lot of informed guesswork, but the only way to learn is to start guessing. So, generalizing for everyone in government: assume this is the new reality in whatever you’re doing. And, of course, read our vision paper and everything we’ve put out to figure out what that means in detail.

Jordan: On the optimistic vision: yes, it’ll be stressful to be a civil servant when everything gets hacked all the time. But if and when we get to the other side, you get to be a 10x civil servant. That used to be really hard. Being a 10x civil servant meant working twice the hours and hoping you got lucky with political cover, the ability to hire talented friends, and the budget lining up. The opportunities for people to have outsized impact, because they can throw more intelligence at a problem, should be really exciting.

Put me in the Department of Transportation, Mamdani. Give me three months. I will solve your sidewalk table problem.

Luukas: Jordan, you might want to be careful. You might get a call the day after this drops. That would be awesome, though.

Jordan: The first call will be from my father, furious at me for wanting to work for Mamdani.

Luukas: That too. But you’re getting at an interesting question: the human dynamics. What we know from pre-agentic digital government is that you need a mix of long-standing insiders and outsiders. If you walk into a static public authority that has had the same people for 20 years and just ask them to do things differently, the shift is too sudden. You need people who have seen what good looks like and who are, at an individual level, agentic: they know the tempo and what’s possible.

By the same token, the DOGE playbook of “we’re just going to have a bunch of AI-pilled 23-year-olds who don’t understand the processes” also doesn’t work. The successful digital transformations have been a blend: people from consumer tech and enterprise who know what good looks like and are revved up to get things done, plus people who have worked with the public mandate, know all the edge cases and know why things are broken. There’s usually some friction while the team forms, but once they figure it out, they can move fast. The good news is that you’ll discover many people inside your civil service who, given the opportunity, can work at a different tempo.

It’s anecdotal, but look at what small product teams, not tech teams, are starting to do. Here’s a concrete toy example from Estonia that was demoed for me last week. We have a shared-services center that manages procurement, mostly big procurements. The historic pain point is small procurements, under the $15,000 threshold, which everyone does on their own. That’s inefficient, and people often buy the wrong things. If you got a bunch of tech bros to write a procurement tool, they wouldn’t understand the nuances of why procurement breaks. Instead, three or four really professional procurers and one tech person built a platform over a couple of months.

First, it does the naive thing: state your problem, and it writes the procurement document. But it also makes you a smarter buyer. It does market research and works out how a procurement for this good or service should be structured, given how the market works. So in testing, I said I wanted to buy toilet paper for an agency of 100 people and asked for a number of rolls. It searched what’s advertised and came back with a market survey and prices, and told me the right unit is meters or feet of toilet paper. If you’re buying for a large institution, a “roll” is very unspecific. You should specify a length, and you can calculate how much you need per 100 employees per year. I wouldn’t have known that. As a non-professional at a small public body, I might have bought it in a really stupid, inefficient way.

Not all toilet paper rolls are created equal. Source .

On top of that, as suppliers get more AI-pilled, they can connect their MCP servers to the platform, so the market research can query them for pricing. Next, they’ll be able to submit bids over MCP. It’s not all there yet, but give it a couple of iterations, and I could see small-supply procurement completely automated end to end by the beginning of next year. And because the government runs the platform, it can consolidate demand: everyone is buying little batches of toilet paper below the procurement thresholds, so pool those purchases intelligently and get everyone a better deal. These are small things, but you can have hundreds of these optimizations.

To your point, the real driver was a couple of people who are really nerdy about procurement and have done it professionally for a long time. They realized that a little widget used to mean a year with a tech provider, and now they can vibe-code it and iterate, iterate, iterate. They’ve built a super awesome product that launches soon.

The next step, back to knowledge transfer: the Estonians have built and iterated on this. Procurement in New York looks different in some ways. But if not just the code but the specs, the metrics and how they relate to law exist as structured information, it becomes trivial for whichever New York agency handles procurement to ask, with its own coding agent, “What would the New York version look like? How would we localize it? How do we specify what good looks like?” The lead time for a New York version drops. Over time, they compare notes and maybe share operational data, so New York and Estonia can compare what a good agentic small-procurement platform looks like and what the analytics show. That’s the kind of world we could be in.

Building the Infrastructure for an Agentic State

Jordan: Slightly more crass call to action, Luukas: what do funders need to do for you in particular?

Luukas: I’ll be super straightforward. We’re trying to build global learning infrastructure, and that’s not the easy, fundable thing. Funders, broadly defined, include philanthropies but also what governments pay for, like solving a specific problem in a specific jurisdiction. Field-building infrastructure is always trickier.

Hugging Face is a good analogy. In some sense, it figured out the business model for providing broad informational infrastructure to AI builders. We’re trying to do something similar for government, and I say very consciously: not for AI in government, but for government as a domain, where the fact that it’s increasingly mediated by data and software is part of the picture.

So we are fundraising, and we’re trying to test whether this is fundable from a philanthropic and impact perspective. For anyone who cares about governance outcomes, there’s an obvious pitch. Coming back to AGI, I think there’s also a non-obvious AI safety and alignment angle. If the hard takeoff comes tomorrow, we’re too late. But if takeoff is more gradual, then who is building, and how far we can encode the societal-level outcomes we care about into the algorithms, will matter. This is one pathway to do that.

If we can’t make the public-good version work, the fallback is to raise private capital, sell this as a product and figure out revenue models. But honestly, so much of what we’re doing is about the public good of sharing more and faster that I really hope we can make that version work.

But, you just heard my pitch. Red-team it: what am I missing, or what’s the better version?

Jordan: It’s a level-up, right? The case you made over the past hour is that you need the level-up before the level-down. And maybe this isn’t for you, since you should play to your comparative advantage, but there’s also a let-everyone-vibe-code evangelist version. You run trainings for city council members, who build little things themselves and then start demanding more of agency heads.

So much of the AI discussion I hear from politicians sits a few degrees of abstraction away: what will this do to the workforce, data centers, is AI going to kill us all? Sure, think about that stuff. But you can hear in how politicians talk that they haven’t spent an afternoon trying to build something that would improve their own lives. Giving more legislators that experience will be a really important part of the unlock. Once every legislator had an iPhone, they started to understand spectrum and everything else.

Luukas: I agree. That’s very much part of what has to happen; my big call to action was “go build the thing, go use it.” But we also know it’s a necessary but insufficient condition. Maybe I’m wrong. If there’s a self-critical question I ask myself, it’s precisely whether this will all just percolate up from the bottom anyway.

Jordan: My pitch is a “yes, and,” not a “you need to pivot.” I’m on board.

Luukas: My hunch is that it won’t percolate up on its own. What reinforces that hunch is how much the uncertainty around governance and tech, and the lack of a positive model, is already slowing things down.

Very concretely, we built some scaffolding, launched yesterday with the Center for Civic Futures, a U.S. nonprofit that works with states: tooling for running governance reviews of agents. The feedback from testing was that some states had been sitting on agents they meant to launch for months. They ran this and resolved their questions in an hour. The salient point is that they had the idea. They had done the bottom-up thing. But somewhere in the machinery, it sat for months. So a lot of this scaffolding, developing answers to the governance and tech questions, has to happen if we don’t want months-long bottlenecks in the way.

Jordan: Honestly, the junior staffers are going to show it to their bosses, the labs are going to show it to their bosses, Accenture is going to show it to their bosses. There’s a whole universe pushing this. Your bet is cheap in the grand scheme of things, and I believe in it. There’s going to be a real need for some conceptualization of where to start, what to aim for and what your metrics should be, and for a library of case studies you can share more efficiently than a conference slide. I’m in. Put me on the board.

Luukas: Cool. Awesome. We have community meetups, and, as unsexy and old-school as it is, a mailing list. But the really cool thing, and this is my last little infomercial plug, is our observatory. We track every publicly announced use case of agents in government anywhere. It’s impressive: there are about 50 new cases a week now. Admittedly, these are press releases, so some of it is vaporware, but there’s a lot going on, and the pace has picked up. We map them to our taxonomy of use cases, so over time we’re building a world model of what AI can do in government.

Jordan: Love it. All right, Luukas: what genre is the Agentic State theme song going to be?

Luukas: That’s super culturally dependent, man. Do you mean, like, classical or reggae or—

Jordan: I need words. Okay, reggae. Great.

Luukas: Oh God, no, no, no. I was asking what you meant by genre.