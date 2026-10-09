Kevin Roose, formerly of Hard Fork and author of the frankly brilliant The AGI Chronicles, with an assist from Jasmine Sun, who is a researcher on the book, joins us. We’re going through his recent history of OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepMind, and the community of people who think and worry too much about artificial intelligence. Kevin has left the New York T…
Kevin Roose on the AGI Believers: Oppenheimer with Equity
this one was so fun
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