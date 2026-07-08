ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
1h

Superb and intimidating. This stuff is HARD to do. China only country with a strategic supply chain internal to the company . Still need to steal a new UViolet machine from the Netherlands

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