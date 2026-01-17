ChinaTalk

Robert R. Derber
20h

I certainly enjoyed the listen, but the Commission report is such a China bash that I never got past page 50. It seemed like a PR piece rather than an analysis to provide unbiased focus on how China's efforts might be blunted.

Great listen, however, and it is clear these guests were very knowledgeable and thoughtful.

Neural Foundry
19h

Absolutely brilliant framing on the quantum software gap and synthetic biology in space. The point about quantum chemistry needing a material science infrastructure layer is kinda underrated, and connecting biotech to extraterrestrial life support systems shows how intertwined these supply chains really are. I've been tracking comercial space ventures and the dual-use nature of synbio is something most people miss until it's too late. The empty quantum software pipeline might be our biggest blind spot rn.

