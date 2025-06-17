Eva Dou is the author of The House of Huawei, an excellent book covering the personal, economic, and geopolitical arc of Huawei, China’s most important company.

We discuss…

The life of Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, who rose from Cultural Revolution disgrace to become one of China’s richest businessmen,

How Ren built Huawei, and what makes their corporate culture unique,

Huawei’s strategic entry into developing and high-risk markets like Libya, Iraq, and Iran, and whether the controversial deal with the UK is a threat to national security,

How Huawei outcompeted Chinese state-owned telecom companies and eventually achieved national champion status,

How Ren’s personal interest in foreign art, music, and architecture advances Huawei’s market share.

Co-hosting today is Kyle Chan, a postdoc at Princeton and author of the High Capacity Substack.

Ren Zhengfei, CEO and founder of Huawei. Source .

Forged in Fire 浴火重生

Jordan Schneider: Eva, let’s start with the Cultural Revolution. How did it impact the future founder of Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, in his early years?

Eva Dou: Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, comes from quite a humble background. He grew up in rural Guizhou Province, where both his father and mother worked as schoolteachers. His father eventually became a principal, and they instilled in him the importance of learning and a love of reading that continued throughout his life.

At the same time, that academic background made them a target when the Cultural Revolution came around during Ren Zhengfei’s teenage years. His father had worked briefly for the Nationalists earlier in his career, making him one of the many people targeted during the Cultural Revolution. He was struggled against at his school, criticized by students, and eventually put in a labor camp.

This affected his entire family — Ren Zhengfei and all his siblings. It impacted their work prospects throughout his early career. He would later complain that he was unable to get the promotions that his peers received, no matter how hard he worked. His company Huawei is now considered case number one of a national champion in China, but he really started out on the outside of the system, looking in. That’s part of what makes his story arc so dramatic — how far he came.

Jordan Schneider: There are a number of passages that were really evocative for me. There’s this theme of suicide that runs through the book. Ren Zhengfei is an incredible workaholic with multiple divorces who at one point said he was excited to use Chinese national holidays to travel abroad and get more work done.

This connects back to his father’s experience during the Cultural Revolution. You have this line that said Ren Moxun 任摩逊, his dad, also considered ending his life, but he didn’t want to die before his name was cleared, as it would leave his wife and children with a cloud over them. Ren Zhengfei explained that if his father died, his children would have to carry this political burden. “He endured 100 tortures, but would not kill himself.”

A young Ren Zhengfei with his parents, late 1940s to early 1950s. Source .

Later, Ren Zhengfei said, “The Cultural Revolution was a disaster for the nation, but for us, it was a baptism. It made me politically mature so that I wasn’t a simple bookworm”

When you look at Huawei from the outside and see the handsets, AI accelerators, and base stations, at its core is this stupendously driven human being who was shattered to his core. There are many business stories in China where people come out of the Cultural Revolution — Xi Jinping as well — forged into these super-driven individuals. But obviously tens of millions of people didn’t turn out that way. Even the ones who did end up succeeding beyond their wildest teenage imaginations carry very deep scars that play out over the subsequent decades of their lives.

Eva Dou: Many people have pointed out that Ren Zhengfei, as an entrepreneur and business person, carries this pessimism with him that some attribute as one reason for Huawei’s success. He’s always looking at the worst-case scenario that could happen to his company. Even in the years when business was flush, he would warn his employees that something bad could always happen — they could go bankrupt at any moment and had to be prepared for anything.

These early experiences of facing life-and-death stakes and seeing how fickle the political environment and business can be really did inform him. In many ways, it helped make Huawei a company that could survive unexpected things, which we’ve seen through two Trump administrations and many unexpected developments.

Jordan Schneider: There’s a bit you have later where you talk about how he painted black swans everywhere once he built this giant campus. The Cultural Revolution was the ultimate black swan. Once you live through that, what’s a couple of sanctions violations?

Another illustration of the psychological jumps you have to make to process and move forward from living through that time comes from this incredible quote from his dad when reflecting about his experience being struggled against in middle school. You write: “One day, one of his old students visited him and recalled the struggle session where a classmate had beaten him with a wooden stick until it broke. Ren’s father smiled grimly. ‘I have to thank that piece of wood. Had it been sturdier, I surely would have been beaten until something was wrong with me.’”

It’s a lot. Kyle, are there other business stories that come to mind — aside from Xi Jinping and Ren Zhengfei, which we’ll be exploring in an upcoming episode with Joseph Torigian — about this kind of dramatic arc for Chinese business people?

Kyle Chan: What’s really interesting is that there’s a strong parallel between Ren Zhengfei’s worldview and the view of many Chinese entrepreneurs during these tougher years, as well as Chinese political leaders in their attitudes towards China’s development. This idea especially that we are operating in a very tough world, that we have to rely on ourselves, that there’s danger at every corner and risk, and what to do about that preemptively.

Jordan Schneider: On the arc towards being a national champion, Ren works for the PLA as an engineer for a few years, finally makes it into the party — which was a dramatic arc in and of itself — and then gets invited to this famous Deng National Science Conference in 1978. There, Deng Xiaoping essentially blessed everyone, saying it’s okay to start businesses and do science — you don’t necessarily have to live inside the system to serve the country. That was a big psychological unlock, almost in the way you describe how he reflects on that. Can you talk about these years? Let’s bring the timeline up through 1978.

Eva Dou: The first part of Ren Zhengfei’s career was as an engineer in the engineering corps for China’s military. During this period, he was largely low-key. Occasionally he would gain kudos from superiors for his work, but he wasn’t anyone famous by any means. He probably thought that’s where he was going to stay for his entire career, his entire life.

This abruptly changed because Deng Xiaoping decided to make this switch to begin the capitalist experiment in China. This was coupled with a dramatic downsizing of the military, and he was laid off from the military and sent to Shenzhen to work in this burgeoning private sector.

He’s talked about feeling very disoriented at the time. This was similar to the experience of many people in China who had been in a system that was only a planned economy and suddenly it was all different. They had new ideas, new fashion styles, and new trends coming in from Hong Kong over the border to Shenzhen. He had this sense that he was really far behind — he was already almost 40 at that time — in trying to adapt to this totally new world.

Jordan Schneider: You have this quote where Ren would later tell his colleagues that he’d wasted time during those years when he was outside the establishment, not as a party member. You can read this quote two ways: “I was a soldier for all those years I didn’t join the party. My life was full of adversity. When I think of all that wasted time, I wonder how could I have been so naive and ridiculous that I didn’t understand it all being about compromise and shades of gray."

On one hand, I see that as maybe this guy’s still kind of pissed that the party ruined his parents’ life. But also, there was no way he was going to be accepted as a party member, even though he was an engineer for the PLA, because of his class background — his nationalist background. What’s the right way to understand that quote, Eva?

Eva Dou: I agree, it’s a bit ambiguous. He does give this kind of counsel to his staff repeatedly through the years, advising them basically that politics is not fair. He’s told them straight out that life isn’t fair and you have to keep in line with the political system that we live in. He said Huawei is a Chinese company and it’s a requirement to be patriotic to be part of the company.

That’s informed partly by his earlier experience with the Cultural Revolution. But there’s another part that isn’t talked about much, which is the Tiananmen democracy protests in the late 1980s. It’s remembered largely as an event in Beijing at Tiananmen Square, but these protests were going on across the country. Some of the largest ones were in Shenzhen, where the young people there were very progressive, international, liberal, and bold. They held some of the largest protests.

That was at the time that Ren’s daughter, Meng Wanzhou, was in high school and about to go to college in Shenzhen. Those protests were quashed in Shenzhen as well as Beijing. That also informs the approach and worldview of Ren Zhengfei and other business people of his generation. They remember these things.

Jordan Schneider: It comes back to the thing that Kyle brought up earlier: to what extent does he really believe the nationalist stuff versus just being a business person who wants to do cool science and compete with Ericsson because that’s cool and will make you money and make you remembered?

You have all these quotes where they’re laying it on too thick at times with how much they’re using the nationalist angle and the national strengthening angle to motivate employees. But for anyone in that generation, there has to be some kind of internal narrative that not all is right in the state of Denmark. I don’t really know where to go with that.

Eva Dou: There is one comparison that I look at in the book. Before Huawei in the 1980s, China’s most promising tech company was this company called Stone Group. The founder of that company was bold and radical in his political beliefs. He actually supported the pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen, and it basically ended up with his company being wiped off the map in China.

He ended up having to flee the country shortly after the Tiananmen crackdown. He was never able to return to China again and has lived as an exile ever since. Ren Zhengfei’s generation of entrepreneurs grew up revering this company and these entrepreneurs, and they saw what happened there. Since then, it’s been taken for granted that you have to bend the knee to the political line to build a successful business in China.

Jordan Schneider: One of the interesting leitmotifs of this book is Huawei’s relationship to the state. The story that you talk about, and that Doug Fuller goes into more deeply in his book, is the fact that Ren actually kept the state at much more of an arm’s length than many of his competitors in the 90s and 2000s. He focused on export discipline and investing in R&D as opposed to the cheap, easy money that you can get from government contracts. That was the way he kept Huawei advancing at the technological frontier.

Let’s give a little sense of what the industrial upgrading arc that Huawei went on in the 80s and 90s looked like, and what decisions they made different from competitors who ultimately weren’t able to achieve the levels of greatness that Huawei did.

Kyle Chan: Just to jump in with some broader context here: with China’s effort to develop its own telecom equipment industry and its broader tech industry, there’s this really interesting connection between the role of the state and the role of these different businesses. At various times you have other companies, other state-owned enterprises like Great Dragon that were the real national champions originally. There’s this idea that some companies were seeking to form connections with the state, while others were actively presented as the spearhead for China’s technological and economic development versus Huawei at this time.

Now we know Huawei as playing that role much more prominently. But back in those early days, Huawei was one of many competitors and was actually the underdog. To build on what Jordan was saying, Eva, you had a great passage about how Ren Zhengfei was even worried about taking loans from state banks, wary about becoming too entwined with state interests and all the strings that are attached. Could you elaborate on some of those early years and eventually reaching that status that we now associate with Huawei of dominating the industry? Really, in those early days, that was a story that was still unfolding.

Eva Dou: Especially in those early days, China’s state sector — these state-owned enterprises — had a reputation of being very sluggish and uncompetitive, basically a place where people knew they would stay employed whether they worked or not. This was something that Ren Zhengfei knew meant the death of his company if they became like that. He was quite wary of being too intertwined with the state, especially in Shenzhen, which is where this capitalist experiment was beginning in China.

They saw themselves as different, as forging a new kind of business system than the rest of China. They would call the rest of China “the inland.” Huawei was very aggressive, very vicious in how they went about doing business and also in their expectations for their own employees. They were notorious for firing people summarily if they didn’t meet expectations.

For a while they were doing joint ventures with state-owned companies across provinces in China to try to expand their footprint. That was a big culture shock for the state-owned employees. You have these stories that they were used to taking their daily naps during the day when they got sleepy. Then the Huawei management would come in and clean house, and things would be totally different.

Jordan Schneider: I love the part where, when they start winning, the state-owned company is like, “Hey, come on, this is a private company. Why are we letting them win these contracts?” Can you tell that story? I really liked it.

Eva Dou: It was one of the local officials in Shenzhen who had written a memoir after he retired with some of his recollections of dealing with Huawei and these other companies. He talked about how the state-owned companies after a while started coming to him and complaining that he couldn’t just be supporting Huawei, that he should be supporting them too. He put them in their place and said, “Well, you guys have been getting these subsidies and all these benefits for so long. If you can’t compete with Huawei, you have to look at yourself and see why that is."

Jordan Schneider: They sell cheaply to get market share. Someone at Great Dragon complained to Shenzhen’s Science and Technology Bureau that the local government shouldn’t just support privately owned enterprises. I mean, sorry man, sucks to suck. You could have been Huawei in the 80s, but instead you let Ren do the thing.

We’re in the 90s now. Huawei is a going concern, on the up and up. There is this fascinating blend of Western culture and PLA culture that Ren tries to inject into the lifeblood of how Huawei operates. Can we talk about the different influences that he tries to incorporate and put into his company and how it does business?

Eva Dou: He and his deputy team really felt that they were forging a new kind of business model in China — one that was not the state-owned enterprise and also not purely the Western style of private enterprise. He was seeking wisdom from all different places in the mid-90s and late 90s when he was working on this.

Famously, IBM was the Western company that they hired as a consultant to teach them how to transform from a startup into a multinational company. There were just many things that Ren Zhengfei knew would take them too long to figure out on their own: How do you meet production schedules year after year? How do you plan product launches to remain on schedule? How do you manage your supply chains? They went to IBM and some other Western companies to try to learn this as quickly as possible. At the same time, he was also meeting with leading Chinese entrepreneurs to try to understand what the relationship to the state should be at that time.

Jordan Schneider: In 2017, I was at PKU in grad school and they have all these recruiting events. Of course I’m going to go to the Huawei one, and they hand out this book that they put out, “The Huawei Way,” where it’s these chapter-long essays of employees reflecting about their experience in the culture. I’m sure you’ve read it.

It’s funny, Eva, because usually when you see business people and they’re defining a new corporate culture, it’s bullshit and they just want to look back on themselves as intellectuals and business innovators. But in all of my reading about Huawei and diving into this book, I mean it is a weird artifact, right? This company and the way it goes about things.

His openness to Western management practices, the eagerness to go overseas and localize while at the same time the wolf warrior, hardcore zaibatsu energy but also up-and-out and “we’re going to fire you if you don’t deliver" — all of that is not something that you see anywhere else and only comes from Ren personally pushing to synthesize his personal experiences and his drive to synthesize a new way of being from a corporate perspective. That’s one of the most fascinating parts of his story and your book in particular.

Eva Dou: In most countries, there are older businesses, businesses that have been around for many years to look back to. In China, just because of the Cultural Revolution, that was all wiped out and there was a sense they’re starting again and have both the privilege and the responsibility to build a new model. Ren has said many times that he wanted to build a company that could last for 100 years. It’s been very much an open question how you do that. It’s only been a few decades since the end of the Cultural Revolution really, so it’s still an ongoing experiment of building a private enterprise in China that can last for a century.

Jordan Schneider: Kyle, do you want to do the East Asia comparison? I think Samsung is kind of the closest analog from a crazy founder, hardcore founder perspective. What other parallels do you see?

Kyle Chan: There are other ones too, like the founder of Honda and also the founder of Toyota, breaking the rules in the early days, not being allowed actually to have a license to produce cars but defying that and then eventually becoming the star player in the industry. You see this again and again, and actually another strong parallel is just the expectations — these sky-high expectations that you get now in Silicon Valley.

I jokingly have talked to people about this book and said, “Wow, Elon Musk would love this approach to just hard charging, ‘Go to Mars’ mentality that Huawei seems to instill in its work culture.” Some of this is nuts and bolts of how you run an organization, but some of this really seems to be, “We can build, we can defy the EUV lithography export controls” — which we’ll get into later. But all those things are just mere speed bumps along the way to these greater global ambitions.

Jordan Schneider: When you read the early Apple stories of just the intensity and the near-death experiences, you get a bit from Steve Jobs at his most unleashed peak. But I really think Samsung is the closest comparison. They have a similar story in their arc to the one that you wrote about, Eva, where everyone signs their resignations and says, “I will sacrifice.” The importance to the country arc that ends up developing is not quite as present in a Tesla or a Honda as it is in a Samsung, which modernized an entire country for better or for worse.

Eva Dou: That’s interesting, the comparison to Samsung. Huawei’s mission has shifted over the years in that in its early days it was not trying to be a company like Samsung. In fact, Ren was very adamant that they were going to be very narrow in what they did — that they were just going to do telecommunications equipment. They didn’t want to be this sprawling multi-armed conglomerate because they felt they would end up not being good at anything.

It’s been a process where they’ve gradually expanded. During the 2000s they began making mobile phones and then smartphones. That was something that generated a lot of debate inside the company. Ren at the beginning was against it. He thought they were diversifying too much and was eventually won over by some of his deputies that this was the way to go. More recently, because of sanctions, they’ve been forced to make more of the nuts and bolts themselves, especially chips.

By how this worked out, they’re now a much more direct comparison to a company like Samsung — they have so many different lines of business. What’s interesting is they didn’t start out that way, and for many years that’s not what they wanted to become.

Jordan Schneider: It’s interesting also because this happens over the course of Ren getting older and older. He has this great line where you said he suspected that smartphones were overhyped. “We believe that the Internet has not changed the essence of things,” he told staff. “A car must be a car and tofu must be tofu."

But if he succeeded, which he did, in hiring all of these hard chargers who are going to want to spin up new industry verticals or whatever — just having them all fight for the same three slots running different verticals in telecom — is actually not sustainable. One of the remarkable things is that he was not stubborn enough to shut down these new business lines. His commitment to investing — what’s the number? Like 30% of annual revenue into R&D — some crazy stat which basically no other Chinese company did in the 90s and 2000s and even into the 2010s — is something where if you’re going to end up doing all that, then yeah, you’re going to end up wanting to branch out into new businesses and grow in different directions.

Kyle Chan: Speaking of branching out to new businesses, I was wondering if you could say more about this moment in Huawei’s rise where they’re getting into a whole bunch of different areas. While they began with switches and telecom equipment, they really started to expand into everything from undersea cables, and then eventually EVs, AI, and semiconductors. Actually, your book points out that Huawei was working on semiconductors from a very early stage and was quite important in China’s broader push into semiconductors. Could you say more about that period and what drove some of that expansion? What was that like for a company that began with such humble beginnings? This is part of the arc leading up to a $100 billion per year revenue business.

Eva Dou: One way to look at it is that their customers — their international customers — are often buying all these different things. From that sense, it makes a certain logic. Smartphones and telecom gear seem so different — one’s very specialized, one is for the consumer — but it actually ended up being a savvy way for them to get their foot in the door into markets where it was quite difficult to sell their telecom gear, such as Europe, because smartphones were seen as much less sensitive technology.

Huawei’s European-style Ox Horn campus outside Shenzhen. Source .

In countries where they weren’t able to sell telecom gear directly at first, they were able to sell small, cheap smartphones or mobile phones. Actually, the customer is the same — it’s these telecom operators who run these mobile shops, where, as a consumer, you would go in and buy a phone. That allowed Huawei to develop these relationships with these companies. In some cases, once they were selling phones, they were eventually able to sell the telecom gear.

Chips are a little different. It started out partly for cost reasons. For some cheap chips, they found they were able to save costs significantly if they were able to produce them themselves instead of relying on foreign suppliers. There’s probably a security component to that too. He said from an early time he’s pointed out the national security implications of telecom gear, and it probably helped assure Chinese officials if they were making some of their own chips. In fact, their early chips were often used for surveillance cameras. That was one of the early lines of business for their chips.

They’ve gradually found that one line of business can help the other line of business. They’ve expanded probably beyond what Ren would have been comfortable with back in the 1990s.

Spare Tires and War Zones

Jordan Schneider: I love this line from the head of HiSilicon in 2019, which is Huawei’s chip development arm, who said, “For years, the unit had worked on spare tires 备胎. But now, today is the decision of history. After Trump’s export controls on the company overnight, all the spare tires we built have become the main tires. Our years of blood, sweat, and tears have been cashed in overnight to help the company fulfill its commitment to keep serving customers."

It’s very emotional working at this place. On the one hand, you have these stories of people — one of the executives talks about how his annoying family will never forgive him for missing the birth of his two children. But on the other hand, it’s clear that for these employees this is not just a paycheck. There is a lot of life fulfillment and meaning that these folks derive from this work. Maybe I was a little too dismissive earlier about them laying it on too thick because, look, we’re in a country where religion isn’t really a thing and you’ve got to find it from somewhere to get you motivated enough to work 80, 100-hour weeks past the point where you’ve already met your creature comforts.

Eva, what are your thoughts on Huawei as a spiritual totem for its founder and employees?

Eva Dou: Definitely, part of Huawei’s success has been very much its founder’s charisma and his ability to motivate his employees to work incredibly hard and sometimes take enormous personal risks in working for this company. There is a spiritual component to it where he is telling them they can find meaning in helping their country become technologically sufficient in key technologies. The United States has been this bugaboo throughout its history that’s held up as a country that is hostile to China’s development, that wants to hold the country back and that they at Huawei would have to surmount.

Through the years some of that has sounded melodramatic and overblown. When the sanctions came down during the first Trump presidency, that made people believe that Ren wasn’t just overly scared, that he had indeed been preparing for what was going to happen.

Jordan Schneider: Another Elon parallel, right. The American company that gives the most spiritual energy to its employees to work really, really hard is SpaceX, with this incredible vision of making us an interplanetary species.

My favorite illustration of the truly devoted service to customers — not just the Chinese government — is during the Libya civil war. Literally everyone and their mother was pulling out of the country. The Chinese diplomats pulled out. Same with Bahrain when they were going through their civil disturbances. But Ren Zhengfei and Huawei were like, “No, we’re going to keep our engineers here. We signed some contracts. We’ll just have two businesses, one for the government, one for the rebels."

You have this great interview with the wife of one of these engineers saying, “Yeah, every time we call him, we hear gunshots in the background.” Libya is not this huge growth market, but it is a fascinating illustration of just how committed this company is to expanding and succeeding.

Kyle Chan: This is a really interesting segue because so much of this book is looking at Huawei’s trajectory over time in parallel with China’s. Some of these twists and turns and even geopolitical strategy at the company level mirrors that of China’s approach. Huawei, especially in the early days when it was really trying to establish itself internationally, was entering these markets that were a bit too risky or too volatile perhaps for some of the more established players. It gave Huawei an opportunity to start working outside China.

It parallels China’s efforts to develop relations with different parts of the Global South — Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, Middle East — while gradually seeing ties with the West as being a longer-term project, but one that would be much harder to tap into early on.

Could you talk more about this opportunistic phase in Huawei’s trajectory in terms of its global expansion? Later on, when you see one of these maps of where Huawei ended up, it’s all red Huawei or ZTE 5G equipment all over the world. That’s the later endpoint, but along the way, what was Ren Zhengfei trying to do and how were they trying to make inroads piece by piece into the international market, culminating with the British Telecom contract, which gave them that kind of legitimacy that parallels China’s quest for legitimacy on the international stage?

Eva Dou: Certainly. Huawei’s international expansion can very much be seen as a proxy of China’s broader international relations effort over the decades. The company was founded in 1987, and at the beginning they only focused on the domestic market. Then in the mid-1990s, they started looking overseas.

At the very start, Russia was one of the first countries they looked at. That was partly through diplomatic help — the Chinese Foreign Ministry helped them go over for a trade show and helped smooth the way to their first very small contract there. At the same time, they were looking to countries in the Middle East and Africa in the early days.

There is some history of their eventual run-in with sanctions issues with the United States, which is that some of their earliest customers were countries where the major Western companies were a little more reluctant to go for whatever reason. That included Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea.

A Huawei store in Tehran celebrates Eid with decorations and promotions. Source .

Then you get to the point where China is entering the World Trade Organization in the early 2000s. Huawei jumped on this trend of internationalizing. That was when you saw them start to push into developed markets, into Western markets more aggressively. Of course, it took many years for them to be established in Europe. But if you look today, there’s hardly any country in the world that doesn’t use Huawei telecommunications equipment to a greater or lesser extent.

Kyle Chan: In parallel with this rise, what’s really interesting is that as Huawei is expanding globally and as Huawei’s star is rising in China as a symbol, you have growing suspicions from the West, especially from the US, about what Huawei is doing and what its real relationship with the Chinese government is. There are concerns about surveillance technology. You have the rollout of smart cities and safe cities programs from Huawei. This ties into the very markets that Huawei is deciding to enter.

In the early years, as you mentioned, Iran and Iraq were some of the earliest cases of Huawei coming on the map in terms of US concerns about security. How did you see this reaction to Huawei’s expansion, especially from the US? You have congressional hearings later on, which is a high point of the book, a point of high drama, where Huawei and ZTE executives are brought in front of Congress to testify and answer basically a pretty tough interrogation session. Something similar happens with British Parliament to a certain extent.

There are growing suspicions rising almost right alongside Huawei’s growing prominence on the world stage. Could you describe some of that and where it’s coming from? Obviously Huawei’s own activities within China contribute to this. It’s not just what Huawei’s doing abroad, but later on, you were one of the earliest reporters on use of Huawei surveillance equipment in Xinjiang, for example. Could you tie all those different pieces together?

Eva Dou: The first incident where Huawei really got on the map for the US government was in Iraq in the early 2000s. Huawei was helping the local government and military build a fiber optic telecommunications network. If you think about it, these older systems where they’re using radio communications — that’s something that is more easily surveyed or hacked. That’s what the US government had been doing. They’ve been using it to keep track of what Iraq’s military was doing. Suddenly those conversations were going underground. Huawei was helping them build these fiber optic lines that ran underground and that were much more difficult to tap.

That was when George W. Bush gave the order to bomb those installations, which would force Iraq to use radio again. This was later explained by some US officials. That was something Huawei was doing for governments around the world, helping them build these more secure communications networks that were harder to survey for Western governments. That was how they came into conflict with the US at the start as a national security concern for the United States.

Later on this became other things. You mentioned Xinjiang and surveillance. Their surveillance systems became a significant line of business for them, both domestically and in countries around the world. These are the modern surveillance systems for an entire city. There are video cameras, but more importantly, there’s the software on the back — there’s facial recognition, there are AI algorithms to help track trends.

That is a more recent iteration, and what sparked the sanctions was the 5G generation of networks being laid out around the world and Huawei seeming poised to win an enormous chunk of those orders. That set off alarm bells in Washington at the time.

Kyle Chan: This gets to a whole question about the role of technology today and to what extent can we separate some of these core functions of what telecom equipment is supposed to do versus issues of data privacy and national security. I wanted to read a quote from the head of global cybersecurity for Huawei at a UK parliamentary hearing. He’s asked about whether Huawei’s telecom equipment could be used for surveillance and data collection and sending that back to China. His answer is: “It therefore does know where you are because it knows where the information is coming from. In that context, telecommunications networks from all vendors know where you are so as to connect you to those networks. Huawei’s equipment is no different from anyone else’s equipment."

This was just a question about whether Huawei’s telecom equipment can track you. His answer seemed to be, “Well, in order for a cell tower to work, that’s really what it does. It has to triangulate your position and make sure you receive and get the signal."

How much of this seems to become only a bigger issue over time? Now we have a whole bunch of questions about not just telecom equipment, but this has entered into many different domains. Everything from TikTok to connected vehicles, DJI drones. The latest one was TP-Link routers. It’s this growing concern from countries like the US about what will happen with data that’s passed through or collected through these systems.

Is there anything that Huawei could do to reassure the outside world, especially in the West? There was a really great example where Ren Zhengfei or a Huawei executive offered to share source code or do a tech licensing deal to just put it out there and say you can look through our source code and see what’s going on, if that’s any kind of reassurance. There are different ways of trying to deal with this issue. But to what extent is it just something like a Gordian knot that can’t be untied?

Eva Dou: The comparison to how US and UK policymakers have looked at this issue is pretty interesting, because until recently, they’ve taken very different approaches. The UK has taken the approach that these security risks can be mitigated, and we are comfortable with it. The US has taken the approach that this is an intractable problem — these security issues cannot be mitigated.

Cybersecurity experts in both countries receive very similar training. Ultimately, it is kind of a political question and a political answer of what kind of relationship you’re willing to have with China, what level of “risk” you’re willing to take on, and to what degree do you see China’s government as an enemy that needs to be blocked by all means necessary?

Until recently, the UK approach had been that they have this center where Huawei has its source code for its products and where UK officials, including UK intel officers, can go take a look at the back end and comb through it and resolve any cybersecurity concerns that they feel they have with it, and they were okay with it. Actually, today, a number of other countries do use this model, and they feel that mitigates whatever hacking risks that they feel there are.

The US has been on the extreme end of the spectrum compared to other countries in feeling that these are unmitigatable risks that they cannot — that we just can’t use this equipment. That speaks partly to just how the US and Chinese governments see each other, that they see each other as direct rivals, whereas for other countries, it’s not the case.

Jordan Schneider: It’s funny, because there is kind of this spectrum, right, where you have these African countries and Malaysia being like, “Whatever, spy on me. What do I care? It’s not like I could stop them anyway. Might as well save the money with the Huawei kit.” Then we have the UK kind of in between. You’ve got this great back and forth between John Bolton and a senior UK security official saying, “What I don’t understand is why out of all the things — chips, AI, rare earth minerals, whatever it is — your administration has decided that a modest amount of base stations on hilltops in England is the epicenter of your new declared war on China. Why?"

"You got to pick something,” John Bolton replied, but that feels like a facetious response. The deeper one, which is the one you alluded to earlier, Eva, is that losing this entire industry of telecom broadly and base stations in particular to a Chinese player is something that the US couldn’t really countenance as the country that feels like it has more to lose from being spied on by China than even folks who maybe aren’t all the way at the side of Malaysia, but the UK that feels like they can kind of deal with it. Even if they can’t, how bad is it going to be? It’s not like they’re the ones upholding the industrial base of the liberal democratic order or what have you. Kyle?

Kyle Chan: It does tie into this question from the US side too of what are the motivations for each of these things? I see a lot of parallels for the EV industry. There’s a lot of debate about to what extent were the Biden era tariffs on Chinese EVs and then later on the connected vehicles ban motivated by security issues and to what extent was it motivated by economic competition issues about worrying about what will happen to American automakers and US auto jobs along the way.

That just puts the US in a different position than other countries when it comes to its relationship with China and Huawei and a lot of these other rising Chinese tech firms that seem to be now entering into spaces that US companies were comfortable being dominant in for a long time. There’s also that parallel with Europe too, taking a different approach, again with EVs. They have similar concerns, but there seems to be at least a greater interest in investment and production of Chinese EVs within Europe. All of that is just to say it’s a lot messier than merely “let’s block everything Huawei” or whatever, “anything goes.” There’s a full range of different approaches out there across the world.

Jordan Schneider: I want to talk a little bit about the organizational, senior management structure and how it pattern matches to the way the Communist Party structures itself. Can you talk a little about that, Eva?

Eva Dou: Huawei has for years adopted this kind of collective leadership model, which in many ways is similar to how China’s government is run. There’s a senior group of officials, both explicit and also unofficial, semi-retired officials who all have a role in deciding the direction of this company. On purpose, it is a little vague exactly where those lines are drawn of who’s in charge of what.

For now, Ren Zhengfei is still the top guy. He’s talked for years that he’s going to be retiring one day and now he’s in his 80s, and it’s still unclear when he’s going to be retiring. That’s going to be the big test for Huawei, of course, for any company — that initial, the first handover from the founder to the next generation of leadership and if they can keep the company running to the same degree of success.

Jordan Schneider: I want to close on the human arc a little bit. A lot of Western media makes fun of the Huawei campus. The fact that it’s kind of this Disneyland — it has a Versailles, it has a Kremlin, it has all these international styles. This moment that you write about, about him moving villages in middle school, you write that he was astonished when they moved to the county seat and saw a department store. It was the first time he saw a two-story building.

Huawei’s Moscow-style research center in Suzhou. Source .

Then, a few decades later, he goes to the US for the first time, sees Las Vegas and thinks it’s the most beautiful city he’s ever seen. These giant buildings and the pyramids and whatnot. Then he builds this incredible company and decides that he wants to replicate all of these architectural wonders from the West. Not really from China, but from the West.

Just that arc of this boy whose dad was principal and was beaten to within an inch of committing suicide during the Cultural Revolution to go from having this really complicated, admiring, but also rivalrous relationship with the rest of the world and looking up to so much that the West has brought, but also really wanting to be able to compete and strive to stand at the same level, if not necessarily playing by all the rules that the Western countries and companies would want them to — that’s just a remarkable arc. That is probably the thing that’s going to stick with me most from this book. When Ren, who’s pretty old now, does end up passing from the scene.

Kyle Chan: This image of him from his early childhood days, really the rural boy from out in the provinces to then later on being able to be this savvy political operator at the national and international stage and basically getting on side with multiple Chinese leaders over time. You write about how he is going out doing deals with, from Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, and now Xi Jinping.

We recently had that big meeting with the tech executives, Chinese tech executives meeting with Xi Jinping. Who was there, sitting in the very front and center, was Ren Zhengfei himself. Who could have imagined, probably not him from his early days, that he would be at the center of so much of the Chinese leadership’s ambitions, US-China competition tensions, and part of this story of China’s rise over time.

Eva Dou: It is kind of staggering, the distance he’s traveled since his childhood to where he is today, both personally, his company, and also China, that China is now a true technological competitor on the world stage. That’s part of what interested me in this project — just understanding how much has changed and how it changed.

As far as the palaces that you alluded to that Huawei has built on campus, Ren has said — it’s not only the Western media that critiques it, sometimes his own employees do. He’s talked about this and said, “You guys can gripe about these palaces, but we build them for the customers."

It’s not just him himself. This has been China’s experience, broadly, this transformation. When they bring government officials and telecom officials from across the nation to the campus, this is the same transformation that they are experiencing themselves. It is appealing to a certain part of his customer base, all the glitz and glamour. Most of his international base is the developing world. Huawei is famous for bringing foreign officials on these junkets and wowing them with both the campus and the food and the hospitality.

Jordan Schneider: Eva, are there any stories you want to share from the reporting of this book? In particular, I’d be curious about, in reading a lot of these memoirs and Chinese coverage of the company, what are the narratives that get a lot of play in mainland China that you don’t end up seeing written up much in the Washington Post?

Eva Dou: The most fun part of this was doing archival research for me and trying to find sources that even in China are a bit obscure. You do have the easy narratives, both the international ones about Huawei being a national security threat and within China, Huawei being this great company that’s getting better and better. Part of what I try to bring to this is the smaller voices.

I really enjoyed reading some local government officials’ memoirs in China. As Huawei has interacted with so many officials both within China and around the world over the years, I wanted to bring some of their recollections of the experience of meeting with Huawei, both good and bad. In China, as you know, there’s pretty strict censorship. In memoirs, when people are late in their life and no longer worried about keeping their job, they are a little franker sometimes in their recollections. That’s been an enjoyable part of this process.

Kyle Chan: I was astonished looking through the sources that you cite and the amount of material that you had to go through. I’m sure the sources that you cited are just the tip of the iceberg for everything that you were wading through and trying to sift through. You even chased down a Harvard Business School classmate of a Huawei executive and interviewed them. I was astonished by the lengths you went to really get to all the details of this story, including a ton that just has not been talked about before.

Eva Dou: Thanks so much. The process of digitization of archival material around the world was really helpful in this project. So many times during the process, I thought about how if nothing was digitized and I had to go in person and just read each page one by one, how long would this project take? It would have taken years and years more than it did. It really gave me an appreciation of the earlier generation of researchers who were doing everything in analog, in person, archival research.

Jordan Schneider: But they didn’t have Twitter to distract them. Eva, how long do you think you’d last at Huawei?

Eva Dou: Oh my goodness.

Jordan Schneider: Say your 24-year-old self. We’ll give you a little boost of energy.

Eva Dou: Well then good. I probably could hack it a couple years, but they are ferocious in weeding people out.

Jordan Schneider: They’d catch on to you eventually.

Eva Dou: Yeah, probably.

Jordan Schneider: Is there a moment or a meeting that you wish you could have been a fly on the wall for?

Eva Dou: There are a few points in their early history where they changed the company’s structure or ownership and I’ve always been pretty curious about what exactly those conversations were. They started out as a private startup — it was a pilot program for private startups. No one knew how long that would last. At some point they shifted to where they were almost more state-owned for a few years and then they went back to being a private corporation.

Kyle Chan: One funny thing that stuck out to me is that Eva, you have pointed out the pronunciation of Huawei among Americans. So many people say “Wawei” instead of “Huawei.” Once you pointed that out, I can’t stop hearing that. People do it all the time and I don’t know where it came from.

Eva Dou: Part of it is the company itself. At some point their PR team was going around teaching people to say the company name this way.

Kyle Chan: That’s so interesting.

Eva Dou: Which is a curious thing.

Kyle Chan: Wow. It reminds me of Hyundai trying to be like, “We’re not Honda, we’re not ’Hi-yun-dai,’ it rhymes with Sunday.” It’s tough.

Eva Dou: They thought about changing the name in the early days when they realized it was so hard to pronounce for international audiences and they batted a few different things around. But in the end it seemed too difficult to change, and we’re stuck with Huawei.

Jordan Schneider: One of the daughters is a singer, right? We have to do that as our outro music. But are there — did Ren ever talk about liking music? Did he have any favorite songs or genres or anything?

Eva Dou: Interesting. I don’t know off the top of my head about music, but he’s always been an admirer of the arts and that comes from his parents and this desire to be a cultured renaissance man. That’s something he’s really encouraged with his employees — for them to spend their spare time cultivating themselves, listening to different types of music, looking at fine art, things like that.

Jordan Schneider: Cool. Aside from the architecture thing, which people are clear on, are there painters or writers? Give me a sense of the Ren Zhengfei cultural constellation.

Eva Dou: Well, classical style art is something he quite appreciates. There are stories of him collecting paintings from around the world and having his employees help him bring oil paintings over from abroad. He’s talked about his family quite liking Europe, liking to go to Europe on vacations. His youngest daughter grew up largely between the UK and China. He often talks about these cultural things to make a point, as part of his outreach to different markets. He talks about international culture that he likes probably more often than domestic.