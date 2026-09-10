ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Thomas Dai's avatar
Thomas Dai
5mEdited

Wangxingxing is the most ideal, most stereotypical Chinese business man.

While most of excellent, traditional Chinese business CEO might not be the most well educated, spoken or have the ability to provide hype to its own company, they are good hard realists who knows how to keep the fundamentals of the company in sight.

They are made to run a structured system that is carefully engineered with precision.

As a national symbol, I am sure he has more than plenty of resources to ensure the investment and attention is flowing into Unitree. While the company will suffer its up and down from the financial world. He is certainly a man that will keep his nose down rather than looking around. Definitely an operator’s dream CEO

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Sphaera Global Research's avatar
Sphaera Global Research
14m

Fascinating dive into one of the most revolutionary companies. I’m surprised at how rigid the leadership structure is, and while the CEO runs a tight ship I wonder how good or bad this is for innovation by his employees.

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