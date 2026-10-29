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ChinaTalk

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Crosscurrents
2h

Koven's point that inaction carries its own risk lands hard on export control enforcement. BIS has always been a small office trying to police a huge volume of trade, and the PLA's habit of hiding behind layers of front companies turns every license review into a guessing game. Entity resolution that stitches public filings to government datasets could finally let investigators see the same owner behind ten different names. The poisoning worry seems just as important. If defense costs climb exponentially while offense climbs linearly, classified environments may end up leaning on smaller, tightly audited models. Curious whether Genesis builds in that kind of audit trail from day one.

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