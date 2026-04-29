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C.K. Kai's avatar
C.K. Kai
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This reminds me of Neal Stephenson’s Polostan - not as direct analogy but as reminder that strategic technologies have a deep prehistory. Before the bomb was an object, there was already this invisible world of think tanks, labs, spies, and industrial capacity taking shape. Seems like a similar moment with quantum: the decisive asset isn't the machine yet, but the surrounding ecology of untested policy, lasers, cryogenics, and foundries.

The discussion here on the 'foundry gap' and the struggle to move from lab to fab really highlights that. I just wonder if this frontier-industrial frame needs more skepticism. There’s a recurring American temptation to turn these moments into 'heroic builder' stories (like HH Harriman/Musk style of necessary acceleration).

Thinking Tim Weiner’s The Mission feels like relevant counterweight here - that is, national security institutions often start with a need to know the world, but under pressure, they slide toward acting on it by justifying that slide through urgency. The real policy question is how to win the race without letting the 'race' become its own justification.

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