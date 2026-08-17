ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Tim Koors's avatar
Tim Koors
4h

A good analysis of the evolution of the EV industry in China. Elon has to be gritting his teeth in frustration. And this was accomplished without the leadership of the Party as well. The world is full of surprises. It is all to easy for the US to dismiss the PRC as an authoritarian regime that controls everything but here that does not seem to be the case.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
10m

Great piece, thanks much. This tells more about China than what is just on the surface.

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