ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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David F Brochu's avatar
David F Brochu
11h

Financing for robots as we do for cars is right around the corner. Borrow the money. By a robot. Send the robot to work and own the means of production.

We’ll be creating a new slave class but we’ll do it anyway.

Cause that’s what we do.

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Alec Pritzos's avatar
Alec Pritzos
5h

That DJI parallel got me. Everyone wrote off drones as toys right up until one Shenzhen company owned the whole category, and the dancing robot dogs feel like the same setup: the toy phase is what funds the iteration loop.

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