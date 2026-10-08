ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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kate mcculloch's avatar
kate mcculloch
10h

Oh man, I really enjoyed this episode. I already ordered from Burlap and Barrel for myself and to give as gifts!

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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
6h

What I find most interesting is how a seemingly abstract trade policy eventually becomes very concrete for a small business — affecting cash flow, suppliers, prices and even the relationships behind a supply chain.

The spice trade is an unexpectedly good lens for seeing how interconnected modern commerce really is.

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