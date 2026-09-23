ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
5h

The observation about “the political laws of reality apply to other people” is right on the money IMO. Trump seems to be zeroed in on legacy enactment with very few other priorities besides, and viewed from that lens the visit coheres as the kind of Milestone Moments he wants to put in his collection shelf.

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