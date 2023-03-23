The long-awaited TikTok hearing has finally arrived!

This morning TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to testify about “TikTok’s consumer privacy and data security practices, how the platform affects children, and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.”

I’ll be doing a ChinaTalk livestream — for paid subscribers only — right after the hearing, along with co-host Kevin Xu of Interconnected. I’d love to see you there!

Link to the livestream below the paywall: