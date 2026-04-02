ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zilan Qian's avatar
Zilan Qian
3d

Great analysis!!! (Was about to say that even if I cannot afford their stock or robots, at least I can buy a pump. But 900 RMB for a pump?)

Reply
Share
1 reply
British Diplomacy Tracker's avatar
British Diplomacy Tracker
4d

Another brilliant piece! Love the charts

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture