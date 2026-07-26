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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
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The very fact that every generation throws its particular military culture back into antiquity is the lesson that this passage teaches. The 19th-century Prussian theorists believed that the disciplined drill was characteristic of all antiquity because their contemporary military thought dictated so. Same way, the modern international relations analysts appropriate the ancient Greek historian’s concept of the Thucydides Trap, because the great-power rivalry is the backdrop of today’s world politics. This fact puts the very existence of timeless political wisdom in brackets, which can be applied in future as well, not only in the past, as some scholars of comparative political theory are claiming nowadays..

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