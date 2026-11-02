ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Fortuna
13h

This was amazing! I know nothing about military matters but learned so much. Thanks for that.

Also, you guys are hilarious. It felt weird to laugh during such a serious & even tragic topic but there I was.

Love to hear more from you.

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