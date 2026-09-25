ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Mid Antrim Musings's avatar
Mid Antrim Musings
5h

Have you guys seen The Wargame? British TV show where they have taken high ranking politicians, ex-intelligence and military officials, and put them through a televised war game. Follows a podcast by the same name. Curious on views, I found it interesting and plausible as a Brit

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