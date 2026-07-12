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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
11h

This interview seems to reverse cause and effect in two important places.

First, Washington’s slowdown in arms sales to Taiwan should not be romanticized as Trump’s “art of the deal.” The deeper constraint is material. The Pentagon is already struggling with depleted missile inventories, while China has made increasingly clear that American defense companies cannot indefinitely rely on Chinese rare earths, critical minerals and permanent magnets while continuing to arm Taiwan. Washington spent years assuming that military containment and industrial dependence could coexist. That assumption is now breaking down. Calling arms sales a “bargaining chip” may simply be the diplomatic language used to manage a vulnerability the United States has failed to eliminate.

Second, China’s new Coast Guard presence east of Taiwan did not emerge from nowhere. It followed Japan and the Philippines opening maritime delimitation talks in waters overlapping Chinese claims—effectively attempting to draw a new strategic line east of Taiwan without Beijing. China answered by putting ships there.

This has become the recurring pattern across the Taiwan Strait. Every time the United States and its allies advance an inch, China advances a foot. More arms sales produce larger exercises. More military access for Japan and the Philippines produces a wider Chinese naval and Coast Guard presence. Attempts to tighten the island chain push Beijing farther into the Western Pacific.

Taiwan’s strategic space will therefore continue to shrink. Western analysts describe each Chinese response as a unilateral attempt to “change the status quo,” while treating the preceding moves by Washington, Tokyo and Manila as neutral or defensive. That interpretation erases half of the causal chain.

The status quo is being eroded through action and counteraction. The uncomfortable reality is that many of the steps now allowing China to normalize a presence east of Taiwan were triggered by attempts by the United States and its allies to move the strategic frontier closer to China.

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
7h

One really insidious trend I see in American commentary that doesn’t scour Chinese sources is way, way too much credulity extended towards the masterminding/galaxy-braining capacity of the Chinese state apparatus. As such, one of the many things I appreciated about this piece involved the numerous axes along which China has probably overplayed its hand.

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