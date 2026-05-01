ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Taylor's avatar
Patrick Taylor
9h

Having read the conversation l am slightly perturbed that the depths of distrust of the US currently in the rest of the world is underestimated.

Obviously there are some politicians in power who are persuadable but populations with proper media are seeing the gory details of US and Israeli actions on innocents.

I don't see any country willing to assist in this charade. Countries will make their own arrangements with Iran be it for access or oil or gas. The idea that US can blockade the rest of the world from the Gulf seems to be a forthcoming test on how far the US is prepared to go out on a limb.

I enjoy wargaming and it was good to see the opinions but this is really a political matter. If the Democrats do not gain some control l fear the US may collapse internally and the 1.5trillion dollars will become vaporware.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture