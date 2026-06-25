ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
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Very interesting to see the way an existential conflict creates a forcing function around the salience of domestic political division [in Taiwan]. Certainly this mirrors what I saw in Ukraine, wherein the modal person took it as a default that “opinions about the Zelenskyy administration” and “mobilization against Russia” were worthwhile to disentangle. Perhaps revealing that, in contexts like Iran where the war lacks existential salience, the political valence is harder to remove.

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