ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Benson's avatar
Lance Benson
15h

We need a glossary/explainer.

A PVS-14 is a single-tube night-vision monocular

In the Marines, Carl Gustavs are the Carl Gustaf 84 mm recoilless rifle

What are Copperhead drones?

TBI means traumatic brain injury

CQB I guess is Close-Quarter Battle

Eric Schmidt’s company is a good example?

And others

Great discussion, but a lot of insider terminology.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jordan Schneider and others
Jack Shanahan's avatar
Jack Shanahan
11h

When I read these posts, it continues to reinforce my concern that we should worry a lot less about learning the wrong lessons from Ukraine, and a lot more about failing to take away the many, many lessons that will be fungible.

It's amazing to see the character of fighting change in near-real time.

The point about C2 is going to become more and more germane: a Lt will soon own more battlespace than at any point in history. Whether that is good or bad is not nearly as important as dealing with the fact it's imminent.

From FLOT to FLUAVT!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture