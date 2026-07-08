Hi ChinaTalk audience!

While we do a ton of excellent written and audio content that reaches hundreds of thousands each week, we haven’t quite cracked video yet. Our channel growth on YouTube is a little embarrassing, up to just 15k subs after years of posting.

We’d love that to change.

We’re open to hiring part time, full time, or working with a production studio. The goal is to make better use of the ChinaTalk interviews for video as well as potentially producing some more 10-20 minute shows based off the research we do for articles. Some channels we admire include Search Party, Perun, Asianometry, Dwarkesh, and Polymatter.

Perhaps you’re the right partner for us? Fill out this form here if you’d like to start a conversation!