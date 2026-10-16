ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Chrisbosh2322's avatar
Chrisbosh2322
17h

“Every time the hype cycle repeats , capex swarms in , which becomes a self fullfing prophecy for what we build next . This is why I feel it is inevitable “

Someone read Nick land and internalized this thesis about techno capital

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Harinath Vobblisetty's avatar
Harinath Vobblisetty
12h

Salute for giving us a well-steered conversation. It was extremely insightful and held my attention to the last word. I was also confounded by the same questions as raised by @Steve Sewall on occupational category graph. Secondly, the cross currents point about guardrail calibration.

While there are many concerns one can raise, I fully appreciate the key point Richard has made. The game has begun and our ships have sailed. We have to find our course and fable lands. The current play out is mimicking the raise of internet days. It was simply a matter of arrival of products akin to Mac, Amazon, Uber, WhatsApp genere. Thank you Irene and my salutes to Richard for his generosity.

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