ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
1d

The HKMG barrier you mentioned is interesting because it's more about process mastery than hard equipment limits. That probably means CXMT could catch up faster there than with the EUV stuff, but it's still gonna slow them down in the near term. It's kinda like how they've worked around DUV limits before but this time the workaround needs way more refinement to get yields up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc's avatar
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc
2d

Great note. We have a lot of tourists in semiconductor investing today and when the cycle turns a lot of folks are going to get hurt. If anyone reading this has capital at work in semiconductor and really wants to learn how the industry works, this is a superb place to start learning. Kudos. Alex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture