ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Yuzu Xu's avatar
Yuzu Xu
17m

the transformer bottleneck is real for US hyperscalers. the part that does not get said is that it is not symmetric. china three largest transformer manufacturers, TBEA, SINAI, and CHINT, account for something like 40% of global large-transformer capacity. bytedance and alibaba are not waiting 18-24 months for substation equipment, they are ordering from the same domestic suppliers who just spent a decade scaling for grid modernization. the supply problem you are diagnosing is partly a china-built its own supply chain story running in the background.

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
3h

“So critical. Important minerals. Very wow.” Excellent overview of the fundamental rate-limitations and what is causing them. Spamming the re-stack button ;)

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