Thanks to a generous new grant from Coefficient Giving, ChinaTalk is now hiring! We’re running a $50k contest to help spark new research and find new hires.

Our bread and butter is the intersection of emerging technologies with US-China relations. Specifically, we explore how developments like AI, robotics, and the underlying supply chains speak to broad questions of national power and risk.

We’re excited to host an ideas-and-stories “essay” contest on what you think are the most interesting developments and questions that fit at ChinaTalk. We’re interested in proposals related to artificial intelligence and China, broadly speaking; this includes models, chips, robotics, supply chains, applications, and their economics, politics, and governance.

Winners’ submissions will be shared via our newsletter and win a share of the $50k prize pool.

Here are some formats we think your submission could take, though you are in no way constrained by the following list. Surprise us!

Writing (articles, essays, reporting, analysis, etc.)

Interactive software (websites, video games, etc.)

Policy proposals

Videos (we’re also hiring specifically for a video producer!)

Data-driven research (benchmarks, data analysis, etc.)

We’re going to do this in two rounds. First, submit a paragraph for each idea you are considering (up to three). For the ideas we like, the ChinaTalk team to give you some some feedback and a $250 commissioning payment. Next, you’ll have a few weeks to execute your idea, then we’ll pick the winners and split the prize pool. We’re open to publishing anonymously if you have a good reason.

We’re also hoping to use this contest to source full time hires for ChinaTalk. If you want to work here, submitting is your best way in!

For some background working with us:

You’ll have a wide level of autonomy to chart out your own research agenda, and will publish to an audience of 75k, which includes some of the most influential policymakers, reporters, investors and corporate leaders in technology.

ChinaTalk is a remote-first organization with no time zone requirement. We’re happy to hire global talent who are free to work and live wherever they prefer (anywhere but inside mainland China, HK, and Macau) .

Salaries for entry level researchers start at $100k with a potential for a bonus. We’re also open to hiring more experienced talent.

ChinaTalk employees have 20 days a year of paid vacation and generous health care benefits.

We can’t wait to see your submissions!

Jordan, Irene, Lily and Aqib