ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Lance Benson's avatar
Lance Benson
7h

Great post exploring how easy it is to armchair policy (and products) these days, and to subject those to adversarial analysis. Scary how you MAGAfied it.

My own fun multi-day vibe-product effort was on how Canada could save billions of dollars in projected electricity peaker and distribution costs by implementing a program for utilities to put sodium ion batteries (cold weather capable) at every household in conjunction with the meter--giving households grid-down resilience for free and the utilities the ability to shave the peaks. (Also applicable to northern U.S. and Europe.)

Now if I just had the levers for approaching those who make decisions. Or a couple million dollars to make a purchase-ready product. Since I'm a (long-retired but still coding) programmer and electronics tinkerer, I've got Claude working on a scaled-down model prototype. What a world!

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