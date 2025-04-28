ChinaTalk

F. Ichiro Gifford's avatar
F. Ichiro Gifford
4h

The conclusion I’m increasingly resolving on is “China is cooked, the US is cooked for different reasons, and the competition is to see who crashes out first.”

Jack Shanahan
2h

Terrific conversation.

This is not good: "Currently, China isn’t even a top priority for most American strategic thinkers." Combine that with recent reporting of what's happening at the NSC, and things don't look so great at the moment.

While only one of many examples, you can use AI as illustrative of some of the broader challenges the U.S. is facing with matching China's ability to scale while increasing productivity growth rates. AGI and ASI are wonderful research topics, but at this point we need -- as Rush and Jeff Ding continue to underscore -- faster diffusion and putting the technology to work in ways that optimize scaled manufacturing & leading-edge software integration. Both of which are and should remain American strengths.

I'm more pessimistic about "allied scale" than Rush and Kurt seem to be, at least for the time being. Breaking trust with allies & partners and treating them as targets for coercive strategies rather than as equals, is hardly conducive to long-term success. Humility is in short supply right now. Rush's diagnosis and prescription are excellent; the ability to execute them remains highly suspect. ("Instead, we have a unilateral, diminished American position with the entire world angry at us. I don’t believe that was the optimal approach." That's the biggest understatement of the conversation!)

I've seen few books on China's strategy with such deep primary sourcing as The Long Game. Remarkable reading. Can't wait to see what comes out of the Georgetown/CFR initiative.

