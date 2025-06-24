ChinaTalk

The knowledge worker
1d

I left China in 2010 for France after studying computer science. This book showed me a private movie between Apple and China that I never knew. The symbiotic relationship between these two is nothing but perplexing.

I am constantly thinking about the dynamics of these factors :

-Apple’s strive for product excellence and production at scale

-China’s role in helping Apple archiving this and learned along the way

-Investors getting great returns because of it

This symbiotic relationship on one hand delivers great product for consumers and great returns for investors such as Warren Buffet. I am wondering what will Buffet say after reading this book?

Shane
1d

Nice. It’s good to see the podcasts dropping at the same time as the Substack.

