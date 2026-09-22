ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
15m

Totally awesome conversation. Something my very brief experiences in Ukraine earlier this year absolutely reinforced to me was the observation y’all make about how imperative the act of getting technology deployed out on the edge where dudes can put it into action and figure it out really is. So, so, so often the guy best positioned to scope an application is the guy dealing with an urgent, pain-in-the-ass problem only he knows about and thinks to solve.

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Garrett Berntsen's avatar
Garrett Berntsen
31m

Thanks for having me on and for the great discussion.

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