ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Sandy
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Sorry if this is an ignorant comment but I never hear of the "elephant in the room" being addressed: These people are infiltrated everywhere and a large part of the reason they are where they are at this point in their history of organized ip theft. I kinda doubt the same thing isn't going on in the ip sphere.

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