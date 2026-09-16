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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
7h

I read part one also, but it was last week or whatever, so forgive me if I have just blanked on this whole discussion, but: to what extent can drones specifically be divorced from capability around the electric tech stack generally? In other words, it seems like the ultimate long-term advantage will go to whomever displays more competent mastery of the battery-electric drive train, and near-term military evolution towards drone warfare is kind of a transitional hiccup technologically and operationally in the scope of things?

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