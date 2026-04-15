ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Jack Shanahan's avatar
Jack Shanahan
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So many insights here.

Staggering to think about the explosive growth curve from production or purchase of around 3000 drones in 2022, to producing/assembling 5 million FPV drones a year domestically.

As good as our R&D labs are, I have a hard time believing they could match what's happening here (at least not in peacetime): "As I mentioned earlier, when systems get built in the factory and sent to military R&D labs, they essentially disassemble and reassemble them. The reason is that manufacturers can’t predict which features the frontline will need by the time products ship out."

Ukraine has gone from just-in-time manufacturing, which is hard enough, to just-in-time disassembly/reassembly. Remarkable.

I've been thinking for years about what the modern-day Freedom's Forge could look like in the U.S. in the digital age. What's playing out in Ukraine seems to offer one an excellent template.

China's role in playing both sides of the drone wars is fascinating. Fully decoupling of global tech supply chains remains a goal for many, but this conversation only underscores how challenging that will be, if it's even ever possible.

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