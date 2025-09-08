ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Gottsche's avatar
Tom Gottsche
9h

Why is this (particular) example considered cheating? WolframAlpha (and Mathematica) are doing the same thing for years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Schneider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture