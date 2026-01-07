ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
3h

Two thoughts:

Chinese and Russian air defenses

The CIA bought off the Venezulan military who then told the operators of the defense systems to stand down. Can't criticize the manufacturers for that. Link discusses the shutdown.

https://rumble.com/v73y8d0-judgingfreedom.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

Russian and Chinese Venezulan debt

They already took care of that. Probably why Trump is saying Venezula is broke. On December 23rd, Russian and Chinese cargo planes cleaned out Venezula's silver supply, all 847 tons of it.

And the Venezzulan govt immediately declared force majure on all its silver contracts which represented 12 percent of this year's planned for supply.

That's why the world silver markets just went nuts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uc1Adgk9Czw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture