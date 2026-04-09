ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Nathan Lambert's avatar
Nathan Lambert
9h

Directionally, I agree with this, but it's important to note that this is the first blip in a long, slow transition towards a more hybrid model of open and closed models. And in that, China still may be producing way more open models than the US, enough to cement the ecosystem as largely Chinese AI.

I expect this evolution to take years, and the cultural default of open is still set, which may never fully decay.

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ToxSec's avatar
ToxSec
8h

really interesting reversal in trend. great information here. the ai race drags on. still a huge fan of the OS models we have, and will continue to see. but i think this is part of the natural progression.

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