ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Geremie Barme's avatar
Geremie Barme
2d

An excellent and thoughtfully written study. Thank you! Geremie

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Hans Sandberg's avatar
Hans Sandberg
2d

“Art is a corner of creation seen through a temperament.” (Emile Zola)

Not anymore I guess....

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