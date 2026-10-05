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ChinaTalk

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Michael McNabb's avatar
Michael McNabb
23m

Great topic. Thanks

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
25m

Seeing Article 4 of the Charity Law spelled out helps a lot here. Once charity work sits under Party leadership and the Overseas NGO Law flips funding from 80–90% foreign to 80–90% domestic, a Chinese graduate who wants to spend five years on an odd alignment idea has nowhere independent to take it. What survives is whatever fits inside SHLAB, TC260, or a compliance product a developer will pay for. That also puts the jump from 12 to 57 frontier safety papers a month in context, since most of it comes out of universities and state labs. If the third wave of American philanthropy arrives after the Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs, the gap in open-ended research could widen fast, and Beijing seems unlikely to let much of that money cross the border.

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