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Pavel Long's avatar
Pavel Long
2h

Excellent piece, and the fiscal constraint argument is particularly well made.

One framing I think is missing, though: the demographic crisis. The article treats AI-driven job displacement primarily as a social stability and fiscal management problem, but China's shrinking working-age population cuts against that framing in an important way. If the workforce is structurally contracting over the next 15-20 years, automation isn't eating from a fixed pool of jobs, it's substituting for labour that won't exist in sufficient quantity. In that light, the arbitration rulings and proposed protections, however politically necessary now, could harden into constraints that impede exactly the automation China needs to sustain productivity as its dependency ratio worsens.

https://pavellong.substack.com/p/the-robot-divide-why-chinas-automation?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8g2wxr

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
1h

Definitely think - among the many perceptive dimensions of this piece - the AI-anxiety-as-proxy-for-crisis-of-meaning holds essential similarity to the forward texture of the debate here in the States as well.

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