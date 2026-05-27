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CT Zhao
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Honestly, I really didn't expect to find an article about Jiang Xinsong here.

First, some context. Right now, most English-language coverage of Northeast China focuses on the collapse of its industrial heartland—the competition it faced and the wave of layoffs that followed. But the Northeast was also once on the cutting edge of advanced manufacturing—back in the '80s—and its automated production model ranked among the best in the country. He was also devoted to develop Chinese version R.O.V., a submarine robot.

One of Jiang Xinsong's big contributions in the '90s was promoting CIMS, or Computer Integrated Manufacturing Systems. This systematically improved the quality of Chinese industrial production and laid the groundwork for the "Made in China" we all know today. I mean, you didn't actually think your phone gets built by women working an assembly line and nothing else, did you?

The company named after him, Siasun Robotics, is doing pretty well, too. At the World Robot Conference—held every year in Beijing's Daxing District—Siasun always shows off the robotic arms and AGV carts used in car manufacturing, sticking to the origin. Its major clients include CATL and First Automobile Works (FAW)—the automaker that built the Hongqi sedans Chinese leaders ride in during military parades.

Jiang himself had quite a temper, but people also saw him as someone who "wasn't afraid to take risks." Oh, and officially, he's been recognized as a "strategic scientist." Others at that same level include Li Siguang and Qian Xuesen—Li found the oil fields in China that solved the country's oil shortage, and Qian solved the problem of nuclear weapons.

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