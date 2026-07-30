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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
3h

This is a genuinely interesting argument, but the level of anxiety could be too excessive.

First, the share of electric mining trucks cannot be used as evidence that China has already established a monopoly in autonomous mining technology. According to GlobalData, 278 of the 387 battery-powered haul trucks currently operating in open-pit mines worldwide(around 72%)are deployed in China. But these vehicles are electric, which does not mean that all of them are fully autonomous, nor does this figure represent the entire autonomous-haulage market.

The Yimin mine is certainly advanced. Yet overburden transport at a coal mine is not directly comparable with the full operating systems required at large copper, iron-ore and gold mines, which include drilling, blasting, crushing, loading, beneficiation and ultra-class haulage. Payload figures for the Yimin trucks range from 45 to 90 tonnes, while mature ultra-class mining applications commonly involve trucks with payloads of 230, 300 tonnes or more. Nevada Gold Mines in the United States, for example, is already automating 230-tonne and 300-tonne haul trucks.

Nor is BeiDou quite as powerful as the article implies. BeiDou, GPS and other GNSS signals cannot penetrate rock formations inside underground mines. Underground autonomous navigation typically depends on LiDAR, inertial navigation, SLAM, UWB base stations, local wireless networks and pre-mapped mine environments.

The necessity of autonomous mining in the Arctic is also overstated. The Red Dog zinc mine north of the Arctic Circle in Alaska, the Raglan nickel mine in Nunavik, Canada, and the Kiruna iron-ore mine in northern Sweden have all operated for many years. Automation can improve safety and economics, but it is hardly the sole condition for Arctic mining. Mineral rights, environmental opposition, infrastructure, project economics and downstream processing capacity are often more decisive.

Of course China is moving rapidly ahead in new deployments of autonomous mining equipment and in the electrification of mine transport. But Western, Japanese and Australian mining systems remain extremely strong in ultra-class equipment, accumulated operating experience, complex mining environments and global service networks. Having the largest number of deployed vehicles is not the same as possessing a technological monopoly.

In the ultra-class autonomous haul-truck segment used by major iron-ore, copper and gold mines, Komatsu and Caterpillar still possess deep technical expertise and decades of operational experience. By April 2026, Komatsu had delivered its 1,000th ultra-class autonomous haul truck, including more than 500 units from the 930E series alone. Caterpillar’s MineStar autonomous-haulage system had moved more than 8.6 billion tonnes of material without drivers by 2024.

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