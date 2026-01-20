ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AquaVis's avatar
AquaVis
11h

Good piece re-highlighting the importance of the Arctic - but more importantly, access to the Arctic via icebreakers. Russia currently leads in this sub-sphere, but China’s shipbuilding capabilities continue to grow. Another example of the Pillars of Power in action..

From our related Arctic piece from last March:

“These new trade routes and other exploratory activities are forged by nuclear-powered icebreakers – and Russia happens to be the only country in the World to have a fleet (another Technology/Energy Pillar overlap).”

Link to piece: https://aquavis.substack.com/p/pop-the-arctic-and-its-rising-importance

Link to companion materials: https://aquavis.substack.com/p/pop-the-arctic-and-its-rising-importance-46a

Reply
Share
1 reply
Charlie Hardy's avatar
Charlie Hardy
13h

Dump all disUSA bonds.

US freeloaders repay for your evil

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture