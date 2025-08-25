ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tata's avatar
tata
12h

Very nice post! I was in Kyrgyzstan a few weeks ago and thought it was very nice

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Misha Skurikhin's avatar
Misha Skurikhin
8h

But who was the first ChinaTalk listener in Kyrgyzstan?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Schneider
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Schneider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture