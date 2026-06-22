ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
5m

I happened to publish an article today on China’s export ban targeting MP Materials and USA Rare Earth. So here are my thoughts on Farrell Gregory’s policy prescriptions.

Even if these policies were executed perfectly, they would still fall far short of a real “Critical Mineral Security Endgame.” Gregory underestimates the distance between a policy list and industrial substitution. Critical minerals are not just a mining problem. They are an industrial-system problem. China’s advantage is built across extraction, refining, separation, purification, materials engineering, scale manufacturing, price control, export licensing, and downstream demand.

Strategic stockpiles can help with small-volume defense needs. They cannot solve large-volume industrial minerals such as graphite, copper, lithium, and nickel. Price floors are also much harder to internationalize than they look. European, Japanese, and Korean downstream manufacturers also want cheap inputs. They will not automatically agree to pay a long-term premium for a U.S.-led mineral price floor.

Offtake agreements face another constraint: the U.S. government itself is not the largest end-user. Defense demand matters, but its volume is limited. The real demand sits in EVs, batteries, wind power, power grids, consumer electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing. A 10% tax credit cannot close the structural cost gap created by China’s integrated industrial system. Equity investment has the same problem. The U.S. can put money into projects, but policy cycles are short, congressional funding is unstable, environmental and permitting conflicts are intense, local litigation is frequent, and projects remain exposed to commodity-price volatility. Whether the U.S. government can organize an industrial system over decades, the way China does, is a different question.

That is why I think the target of covering 100% of U.S. consumption of these 25 priority minerals from domestic or non-China sources within ten years is too aggressive. Twenty years would already be difficult, even under near-perfect execution.

A more realistic goal is narrower: within ten years, the U.S. and its allies should establish minimum non-China supply capacity for defense, advanced semiconductors, aerospace, power grids, and critical battery materials across these 25 minerals. That would create a security floor. It would not amount to full commercial substitution.

Reply
Share
Laura T 💉 RN BSN's avatar
Laura T 💉 RN BSN
1h

Really good article

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture