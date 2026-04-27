ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Michael Spencer
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Imagine what this company will be able to do with actual funding and a more evolves Huawei stack. There's no doubt that Talent density in China is going to take a bite out of closed AI.

This on the same day that Alexander Wang pushing meta to acquire Manus AI and its Singapore washing has caught up with it.

Because of Deep Seek China is probably 6 months to a year ahead and open source AI now. Nonwithstanding what reflection AI,Tthinking Machines are doing behind closed doors with hundreds of times the capital.

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