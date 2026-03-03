ChinaTalk

Got about a third of the way through and couldn't keep going. Mindsets such as expressed here is what allowed the Iranians to become the monster regime they are. Granted, the real fight is going to be for Taiwan but what if now the Ukrainians start moving before the spring melt will Russia then talk. Have Xi's plans been delayed, at least. For goodness sakes, give Trump credit-he didn't create this mess; half a century of intellectuals allowed this disease to grow-but he's ending it. Thank goodness.

RE old school approaches toward target regimes with intel community providing info, take out (somtimes) and replacement services all in one tidy package - when was anyone ever happy with those misadventures???? The entire problem w debating regime chg are the assumptions that poli sci folks (I am one) even know what it is much less how to accomplish. So now we have a new test case - take out the bad guys and destroy their capacity and hope that something better or less bad can emerge. Meanwhile imminent and long term threats are neutralized and ginormous road blocks to progress on other fronts are vastly diminished. Has anyone ever actually asked Palestinians whether they might prefer a Riviera to what they have and have had with Hamas? And so on and on.

