Conor
12h

I never really felt the magic of AI until I heard the Jamieson Greer anti-H200 export song at the end of this pod.

1 reply by Jordan Schneider
Casilliac
12h

The argument that hindering and even harming the broader Chinese economy should be a US policy goal is, to me, obscenely irresponsible. Why should they relax control of their economy, society and politics if we gleefully discuss our plans to cut them down to size by any means necessary at the earliest opportunity.

Also, the argument (baked into this whole interview) that the US-China economic relationship is 0 sum... ("Economically, it also overlooks the fact that strengthening Chinese competitors will harm American industry for decades. We should be consolidating the technology that drives productivity, not ceding it to a rival.") makes no sense and hasn't since Ricardo. If competition harms America, why should we sell chips to Japan or Europe? Why should we let more than one tech company exist in the US?

What actually hurts American industry is failing to expose them to competition. Case in point: General Motors.

2 replies by Jordan Schneider
19 more comments...

