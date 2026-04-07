ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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AquaVis's avatar
AquaVis
1m

Useful piece. Ties directly into my view that the Technology Race is The Race - US vs. China in Cold War 2.0.

“The Technology (AI) Race is The Race to establish Power and Control the Global World Order — everything else, from Energy to Money, flows from there”

“For the Technology layer for this cycle, we are primarily focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – which is simplistically decomposed into Compute, Data, and Algorithms. Semiconductors are the base layer of the Compute engine – the ‘oil’ of Compute. Data is the critical input into Algorithms – the ‘oil’ of Algorithms. The Confluence of the three effectively composes AI – which will be the foundation layer to build on for the next decade+.”

“Ordering matters. First you need to build out the Compute capacity — the railroad tracks — before you can scale the Data-processing and Algorithm-building — the trains and cargo on top.”

https://aquavis.substack.com/p/pop-us-and-the-trump-agenda-6-months

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Philip Reschke's avatar
Philip Reschke
3h

Counting chips and counting deployable compute capacity aren't the same exercise. China's 15th FYP is building the connective layer — national computing network, provincial AI centres, the Eastern Data Western Computing routing system. That's what turns a mixed bag of Ascend 910Cs, smuggled Blackwells, and remote-access clusters into something that actually functions at scale. The supply-side number matters less than whether the deployment infrastructure can absorb it. From what I understand, the buildout is moving faster than most Western analysts assume.

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