ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Todd Royer's avatar
Todd Royer
18h

A wonderful piece of reporting—vivid, entertaining, and politically perceptive. The wrestling, horseback archery, and American cowboys make the World Nomad Games fascinating in their own right, while the article reveals something deeper: how shared ancient traditions can create genuine cultural connection even as governments use them to soften profound political differences. It captures both the promise and the tension of sports diplomacy beautifully.

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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
6h

The KPI framing is the sharpest insight in the whole piece — a country that has genuinely poured billions into hard infrastructure across Central Asia can still lose the soft-power game entirely if the bureaucracy managing it is optimized to avoid any risk of an unscripted quote rather than to build a compelling story. It's a broader lesson about state communication generally: systems built to minimize downside risk almost always end up forfeiting the upside too, because the two usually require the same thing, letting people speak for themselves.

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